Houston Drag Queen Joins the Cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15

Houston Drag Race fans… start your engines, because one of our favorite local divas is vying for the Season 15 crown.

Mistress Isabelle Brooks, who was born and raised in Space City, is the first H-Town queen to be featured on RuPaul’s Emmy-award winning series. She’ll take on 15 contestants for a chance to win $200,000—the highest cash prize ever awarded to America’s Next Drag Superstar.

“Bold and Beautiful, its Mistress Isabelle Brooks!” RuPaul’s Drag Race shared in its’ official Season 15 cast announcement. The upcoming season airs January 6 on MTV.

Also known as “The Heavyweight Champ,” Brooks started doing drag when she was 16 years old, and made it her career two years later.

She describes her style as over-the-top traditional drag with a modern twist.

“My drag is carrying the legacy and magic of what inspired me as a young person in this community,” Brooks told OutSmart in November. “Unfortunately, “old school” drag is a dying art form, and it’s up to this next generation to continue that [tradition].”

Read OutSmart’s full interview with Mistress Isabelle Brooks here. Keep up with her on Instagram here @mistressisabellebrooks.