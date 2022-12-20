CT Productions Presents SERVE at Warehouse Live

126 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

For the second year in a row, SERVE, a drag extravaganza, was held at Warehouse Live. This time around, CT Productions brought a new cast to Houston, which included 3 winners of RuPaul’s Drag Race—Symone, Monét X Change, and Gigi Goode—as well as Queen Of the Universe contestant Aria B. Cassadine.

The event also featured performances by local Drag queens Luna of The Lilies, Ondi, Adriana LaRue, and Blackberri, in addition to a guest appearance by Seattle’s Norvina.

During the event, audience members enjoyed Monét X Change’s live lip sync of Katy Perry’s “Swish Swish,” the song X Change performed when battling for the crown against Jinkx Monsoon on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7.

And, for the first time in history, Gigi Goode and Symone performed together—a Houston-exclusive the audience never could have expected.

CT Productions made some major upgrades to impress its audience, including a larger stage, resulting in an even better show than in 2021. With jaw-dropping performances, unexpected surprises, and a star-studded cast of international drag legends being brought together for one show, it’s time to start marking our calendars for the third edition of SERVE.

