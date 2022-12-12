American Idol Singer David Archuleta Brings Christmas to Houston

345 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

American Idol alumnus David Archuleta is spreading Christmas cheer with a new holiday show this month. The singer will bring his The More the Merrier Christmas Tour to House of Blues on December 21—the singer’s first time in H-Town since coming out as queer in 2021.

The show consists of songs from his two Christmas albums: Christmas from the Heart and Winter in the Air.

For Archuleta, the holidays have always been a magical time of the year. “It’s the season I look forward to the most,” he says. “I’ve done two Christmas albums, and it’s always been a big deal for me to do Christmas shows. I’ve done a few shows already, and I’ve had a good experience with it.”

Since Christmas songs are universal, the show promises to have wide appeal. “I feel like everyone knows Christmas songs—they don’t have to be a fan of my music,” he adds. “Anyone can come and enjoy a Christmas show.”

His favorite holiday songs to perform include “Holly Jolly Christmas” and “White Christmas,” as they always get audiences in a festive mood. “Those two are fun ones to perform, and they aren’t super-hard to sing, either. I can just enjoy the moment and not have to worry about hitting the notes OK.”

Earlier this month, some audience members at his Utah show left early when the singer mentioned his sexuality and his coming-out journey. The singer responded in an Instagram post, saying that discussing his journey is “a way for me to find peace with it.”

This comes after Archuleta talked to ABC News about his decision to “step away” from the Mormon Church, admitting he had a “faith crisis” and that his relationship with the church became “shaky.”

Archuleta explains how being more open and transparent has been a freeing experience that has also changed the way he makes music now. “I am always sharing pieces of what is meaningful to me—why I write my songs, where I’m at in my life, where I’m trying to go on my journey. A lot of the songs before were affected by my faith journey. I feel like when I came out last year, it really turned things around for me.”

The singer hopes that his audiences will become a bit more accepting of his LGBTQ journey as he talks about his unique perspective during his shows. “I’m just sharing my journey like I always have,” Archuleta notes. “I know it’s a Christmas concert, but it’s my concert as well. The only way I can come to peace with doing these shows is [by] opening up.”

The 31-year-old wants to make sure he’s a role model for others who have struggled with their sexuality, and teach people that everyone is deserving of love.

“If people are uncomfortable, that’s not my problem anymore,” he adds. “That’s on them. I’ve had to stay silent for too long, and that’s painful. That can diminish your soul. If you’re honest with people and tell your truth, that’s freeing.”

Archuleta always strives to have people leave his shows feeling inspired and feeling good, and the Houston performance will be no different.

“I want people to leave with a message and think a little more deeply about Christmas or about life,” he says. “That’s something I try to do with all my shows.”

What: David Archuleta’s The More the Merrier Christmas Tour

When: December 21 at 7 p.m.

Where: House of Blues, 1204 Caroline St.

Info: House of Blues Houston