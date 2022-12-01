A Sluggish December

We end the year with Mercury going retrograde in Capricorn. We’ll be feeling the retrograde’s effect by the 24th, and that will take us into the New Year when Mercury is direct by January 27. This holiday season will spark the desire to revive cherished old traditions. Plan your holiday season in advance, and be prepared to adapt to changing plans.

The sun enters Capricorn on the Winter Solstice (December 21), Mercury enters Capricorn on the 6th, while Venus enters Capricorn on the 9th. Mars, our initiator and protector, remains retrograde until mid-February, creating supply-chain and delivery problems. Jupiter, our planet of growth, re-enters Aries on the 20th. Saturn remains in Aquarius, Uranus in Taurus, Neptune in Pisces, and Pluto in Capricorn. Things will seem sluggish around the New Year, but our energies improve after mid-February.

Aries (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

You are excited about the upcoming holidays, and it’s a very good time to get your message across. With your ruler, Mars, retrograde, you are looking back instead of forward as you continue to confront past issues. By midmonth, you are beginning to focus on new goals and future directions. Jupiter, planet of growth and optimism, re-enters your sign, which should open up new career and relationship opportunities through the spring. Don’t be surprised by your lack of action early in 2023—the best time to act on those new opportunities is after mid-February.

Taurus (Apr. 20–May 20)

You are improving the quality and intimacy of your partnerships, perhaps by sharing hidden aspects of yourself. Your career drive remains strong as you work on a plan to improve your circumstances, perhaps by starting a business, retiring, or going back to school and starting over! Toward the end of the month you are in more of a holiday mood, so that’s a better time to connect with friends and family. You are communicating more directly with others, and letting your real feelings show. You’ll be reassessing things in late December, which prepares you for some shifts in career and relationships in 2023.

Gemini (May 21–June 21)

Mars (planet of action, lack of patience, and self-orientation) continues her long visit in your sign. Mars entered Gemini in August and remains here until the end of March 2023. This will keep you re-examing both previous decisions and upcoming choices that may have a strong impact on your career. You want to do something that is internally satisfying, and you’re in no mood to compromise. This is the time for research and planning rather than acting on new plans. Relationships are still very important, and you may be making plans to create a more solid foundation. Toward the end of the month, you’ll be wanting more intimacy and fewer secrets in all of your partnerships.

Cancer (June 22–July 22)

December is about getting your health, exercise, and work routines organized and back in place. This is an excellent time to monitor your food intake, in spite of the holidays. Difficulties in working with co-workers could make you short-tempered, so being more flexible and not rushing can really help during this period. Relationships take on more importance in late December, when Mercury will be retrograde. If you are in a positive partnership, this is a good time to renew those bonds. For difficult relationships, this is the time to face the issues. If you are single, this is a good time to connect with people from your past. February will be the time to move forward.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22)

Relationships are now very active for you until May of 2023. This is your time to set new goals for business or personal partnerships. In difficult relationships, it may be time to move apart. You may want to just have some fun and not take life too seriously. You need to focus on yourself, although your children may also demand more attention. This is a very good time for hobbies and things that give you pleasure. Late December takes on a more serious tone, and you may feel the need to control things. Career energies still need updating and improving. You will feel more confident after mid-February.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept.22)

This is the time of year when family is active in your life, whether or not they are with you. This can make the holidays feel more demanding, and you may need some options before you agree to participate. Career continues to be busy, with people from your past contacting you. You are busy improving both your health regimen and your partnerships. By the end of the month, having more fun, enjoying hobbies, and connecting with your children is all on the agenda. Your patience will be limited through the end of March. As your ruler, Mercury, goes retrograde this month, you’ll be feeling more nostalgic!

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

You are speaking your mind this month. You are usually more diplomatic, but your patience with people is limited. Don’t try to do all of the holiday planning or you’ll be overwhelmed when the fun times arrive. Over the last several years, major changes in your family have made you confront past issues and then move on. This is the time to start your own traditions rather than clinging to old ones. Your work routines are still in flux as you look at new options. Hold off on those work decisions until February.

Scorpio (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

This year has seen you change your views about relationships and search for more options. This cycle continues through next year. During December, you are more in touch with the flow and making practical decisions, even if they are demanding. It’s a good time for writing, organizing, and prepping for the holidays. You keep your boundaries clear with your family in spite of the shift that has occurred. In late December you will be in a more creative and playful mood, which could mean turning fun hobbies into something more lucrative. Your relationships need to reflect your current views, which can be difficult when maintaining traditional roles is expected. Personal choice is a must!

Sagittarius (Nov.22–Dec.21)

You are looking at relationships, patience, and the need to be real this month. This long-term trend continues through March 2023. If you are in a positive relationship, this is a great time for bonding and recommitment. In difficult relationships, old issues come to the surface to be dealt with. If you are single, you are weighing the pros and cons of relationships. You are also paying more attention to your health and well-being. Later in the month you are reconsidering finances and making efficient use of your time. The holidays may be very nostalgic for you. Your family has changed over the last few years and you are just beginning to establish new traditions. This is your personal yearly cycle when the sun returns to the sky you were born under—a time of endings and new beginnings!

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

You are looking at different options to maximize holiday fun and minimize work. Problems that you usually ignore are bothering you, so you may need a break from routines. You feel more in control later in December. Mercury, our planet of routines and schedules, will be retrograde in Capricorn from midmonth until late January. This will be a time of gaining perspective as past issues become clear. It’s not unusual to hear from people in your past during a Mercury retrograde. This could make you more nostalgic for the holidays. Put your New Year’s resolutions on hold until mid-February, when you can put them into play.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

This has been the year for setting boundaries. You’ve let go of responsibilities and limited your commitment to activities that you’ve enjoyed being involved in. This has had an impact on both your career and your partnerships. You are more conscious of your tribe as the month begins. You are very aware of the nation’s divisions and can’t understand the motives of others. Career activity continues to be active as you look for something that really ignites your passion. You may need an “exit strategy” during the holidays since you are feeling reclusive in late December. You are looking at ways to create a more stable resource base in 2023.

Pisces (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

There is a real mix of energies this month. Although you are more sensitive to avoiding negative people, you are also very active with your community and family. You may be more impatient with problems at work that you would normally ignore. Communications may seem blocked or confused. The holidays may seem even more demanding this year, so make sure you have plenty of options! You are ready to be more socially active in late December, when boundaries are going to be more important. Old friends may reach out during the holidays and through the end of January!

