Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Thanksgiving 2022 Edition

WEDNESDAY, November 23

Club Q Vigil

Join the Montrose Center and community partners to grieve and honor the lives lost at Club Q in Colorado Springs. The event will begin shortly after 6 p.m. with a brief speaking program followed by a reading of the names of those lost and a moment of silence.

THURSDAY, November 24

Houston Turkey Trot

Run with the holiday crowd for the 30th Annual Houston Turkey Trot benefiting BakerRipley. With a 5K, 10K, and a kid’s race, there’s something to get everyone moving and active for a charitable cause. Register online in advance of the event. Start times range from 7:25 to 9 a.m.

Pearland Turkey Trot

Benefiting and hosted by Houston Methodist Hospital, the Pearland Turkey Trot consists of 1, 4, and 6-mile runs plus a kid’s race for runners of all experience levels. While registration is closed for the race itself, you can cheer on the runners beginning at 7:30 a.m., and Houston Methodist is still accepting donations.

73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade

Several hundred thousand Houstonians will line the streets downtown to take part in one of the oldest Thanksgiving Day parades in the country. The parade will take place over 20 city blocks and feature elaborate floats, marching bands, high-flying balloons, and more. Parade begins at 9 a.m.

Thanksgiving Dinner at JR’s

JR’s Bar & Grill is hosting their 36th Anniversary Thanksgiving Day Feast. The staff of JR’s and South Beach will serve a free traditional dinner for all guests. 1:30 until 4:30 p m.

34th Annual Uptown Holiday Lighting

Houston’s holiday season officially begins with the illumination of Uptown’s 300 holiday trees along Post Oak Boulevard spanning from the West Loop to Richmond Avenue. The event begins with a holiday market featuring food, shopping, music, and more at 4 p.m. Lights and fireworks show begins at 7 p.m.

Thanksgiving Dinner at BUDDY’S

Join BUDDY’S for Thanksgiving dinner, drinks, and time with friends. All are welcome to join. After the 7 p.m. dinner, there will be music courtesy of DJ Uri starting at 10 p.m.

FRIDAY, November 25

World Cup Watch Party

Cheer on Team USA at BUDDY’S as they play against our rivals from across the pond. Jaclyn Dior will host a World Cup Watch Party for the USA vs. England matchup. There will be chances to win prizes during a 50/50 raffle. 12:30 p.m.

The Nutcracker

Houston Ballet presents The Nutcracker through Dec. 27. Read OutSmart’s A Gay Man’s Guide to the Nutcracker featuring Nutcracker soloist Harper Watters. Tickets start at $30. Various show times.

Beso at Pearl Bar

Visit Pearl Bar Houston for Beso, presented by DJ Von Kiss. This weekend is also the UHAUL SF takeover—“The party for girls who love girls.”

Classic Numbers Black Celebration

Join Numbers nightclub for one of the most successful ’80s nights in Houston, featuring the best mix of New Wave, Punk, Industrial, Electronic, and Goth, as well as new music in similar styles. Sponsored and broadcast by WAVE Radio, there will be giveaways all night including custom koozies for the first 500 attendees and a 65-inch Samsung 4K HDTV. Doors open at 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, November 26

Holiday Vaccine Drive

Vax up for the holidays at Grace Episcopal Church and School. Administered by Harris County Public Health, you can receive a monkeypox vaccine, any dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (including the updated booster shot), and/or an flu vaccine, as needed. The monkeypox vaccine is offered by appointment only. 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Spanksgiving at BUDDY’S

Visit BUDDY’s Houston for an NSFW party this holiday weekend, featuring a paddling and flogging demonstration by The Montrose Forge. 10 p.m.

Trash Disco! at Numbers

Numbers nightclub hosts its Trash Disco! classic funk and disco night. Hosted by DJ AC, with a $10 cover. 9 p.m. until closing

SUNDAY, November 27

Pride and Play

Take a break from Thanksgiving leftovers and enjoy brunch and an LGBTQ day-party experience at Crave. Starts at 11 a.m.

Queer Parent Circle Park Meetup

LGBTQ parents are invited to the Queer Parent Circle for a meeting at Ervan Chew Park. This is a family-friendly event, and there is a playground, splash pad, and basketball park for kids to spread out and play. 10 a.m. to noon

Dangerous Disco at Eagle Houston

Join DJ Jimmy Skinner at Eagle Houston for Dangerous Disco this Sunday, featuring $2 well vodka all day and $4 Effen from noon to 9 p.m. DJ set is from 4 to 9 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here. (Having trouble with the link? Copy and paste [email protected] into your email app)