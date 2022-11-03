Queer Things to Do In Houston, November 3-6, 2022

THURSDAY, November 3



King Princess

Singer-songwriter King Princess, who has been described as a “genderqueer pop icon for the next generation of queer youth,” performs at House of Blues. 8 p.m.

The Secret of My Success [email protected]

Join the party at the [email protected] night for the company’s current show The Secret of My Success. Join other LGBTQ musical theater fans (and friends) for a post-show get together with free bites, drink specials, and live music. The fun is hosted by the Broadway Beauty of Texas, Regina Thorne-DuBois. Mingle with the cast and crew members, sing a few show tunes, and celebrate an inclusive Houston.



Fashion Fusion Runway show @ MFAH

Fashion takes over the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, when the museum joins forces with Houston Community College fashion-design students. The Mode de Demain: Fashion of Tomorrow show features student creations, with judges deciding the winners. Make a night of it! Start with the museum’s Happy Hour Thursday at 5 p.m. before you move over to the fashion show at 7 p.m. Free admission for both.

Mansion Mixer

The Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts an evening of networking and fun on Galveston Island. Held at the Adams-League mansion, the reception features wine, bites, and signature cocktails. Co-sponsored by Coldwell Banker TGRE and OutSmart magazine. 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

BUDDY’s Astros Watch Party

Visit BUDDY’s Houston to root for the Astros in the World Series. The series returns to Houston on Saturday, so come on back to cheer on H-Town. 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, November 4

Pearl Bar DJ Whitney Weekend Takeover

DJ Whitney comes from New York City to spin the tracks at Pearl Bar Friday and Saturday night, featuring special guest dancer Lexie Peters. There’s no cover Friday night.

Friday I’m in Love: A Numbers Documentary

Described as “a love letter to Numbers nightclub,” Friday I’m in Love navigates the history of Numbers, with filmmaker Marcus Pontello serving as narrator. The now-legendary club was founded in 1978 during Houston’s gay-rights movement and was home to many LGBTQ celebrations, concerts, and shows. The film will be showing at MATCH on Thursday and Friday as part of Houston’s Fringe Festival, with filmmaker Pontello in attendance Thursday night at 9 p.m. Friday screening at 7 p.m. $15.

SATURDAY, November 5

OutReach United’s Las Vegas Casino Night

Play games such as blackjack, craps, and roulette with real chips on Vegas-style casino tables and use your winnings to enter for prizes—everything from Tito’s Vodka Liquor Basket to curated art. All proceeds benefit The Montrose Center. Tickets start at $40 for general admission and include gaming chips and access to the vodka bar. 6 to 10 p.m.

Slay All Day Drag Show

Social Beer Garden HTX has an afternoon treat for drag show lovers: their Slay All Day Drag Show. Enjoy drag performances and comedy routines by talented queer entertainers. The afternoon also includes drunken spelling bees and bingo. Social Beer Garden HTX offers $20 bottomless mimosas and a variety of food vendors. Hosted by Luna of the Lillies (seen above) with beats by GNDR BNDR. 2 to 4 p.m.

The Collection

Cai Circus presents The Collection as part of Houston’s Fringe Festival. The Collection brings together a collection of contemporary dancing and aerial arts to shine a light on the importance of versatility in the performance world. 7:30 p.m. at the MATCH.

We The People

Presented by Social Movement Contemporary Dance as part of the Houston Fringe Festival, We The People conveys observations of what happens when people’s daily lives are interrupted by harsh realities and people begin demanding change. 4:30 p.m. at the MATCH.

SUNDAY, November 6

Good Brick Tour

Join Preservation Houston on Saturday and Sunday to tour five historic homes, including a modernized Montrose duplex and a mid-century home in Fifth Ward as part of the 9th annual Good Brick Tour. All of the homes are open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. both days of the tour.