Elegance Bratton
Jeremy Pope stars as Ellis French in "The Inspection," a new film written and directed by Elegance Bratton. (Courtesy photo)
OutSmart Ticket Giveaway: “The Inspection” at Houston Cinema Arts Festival

Get your free tickets for the opening feature!

November 10, 2022
The Inspection opens the Houston Cinema Arts Festival on November 10. OutSmart has several pairs of tickets to give away. Please send an email to [email protected] for your free tickets! 

Writer/director Elegance Bratton’s autobiographical film follows a young, gay, Black man who, ruthlessly rejected by his mother, joins the Marines and surprisingly finds a family among the men he serves with. The film stars Jeremy Pope, Raúl Castillo, Aaron Dominguez, with Bokeem Woodbine, and Gabrielle Union. 

The Inspection opens in theaters on November 18.

