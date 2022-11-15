Lizzo Snags Four Major GRAMMY Award Nominations

Lizzo has just been nominated for four major GRAMMY Awards. Her hit single “About Damn Time” is up for Record of the Year as well as Song of the Year. Her album, Special, is nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

While Record of the Year, Album of the Year, and Best Pop Vocal Album are awarded to the singer, Lizzo, or rather Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson” is also listed as one of the four songwriters for “About Damn Time.” If she wins, she could take home all four trophies.

But Lizzo has some stiff competition from another former Houstonian, Beyoncé. Mrs. Carter has the most nominations of any artist this year with nine. Her “BREAK MY SOUL” is up for Record of the Year. Her RENAISSANCE is up for Album of the Year and “BREAK MY SOUL” is also up for Song of the Year.

RENAISSANCE is nominated for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album and the single “VIRGO’S GROOVE” is up for Best R&B Performance. Her “CUFF IT” is also nominated for Best R&B Song, with Beyoncé listed as one of the eight songwriters as well as the performer.

With these nine nominations, Beyoncé now has a record 88 nominations. The only other artist with as many nominations is her husband, Jay-Z.

Other women with several nominations are Adele (seven), Brandi Carlile (seven), Mary J. Blige (six).

The GRAMMY Awards will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023. You can watch on CBS or stream on Paramount+ and YouTube.

