In Search of Herself

Discovering she was adopted at the age of 7 was just the beginning of a journey of self-discovery for Shana Ross. The author, whose full-time career has made her a titan in the Houston fitness scene, is celebrating the debut of her memoir, Tribeless: Discovering the Truth about Nature vs. Nurture as One Woman Finds Her Birth Mother. On page after page, Ross weaves pivotal moments of her life to create a tapestry that provides hope to people in various stages within the adoption system. It’s a story of the resilience of the queer community and a call for everyone to lean into the unknown and pursue their ambitions before it’s too late.

“I’ve always enjoyed writing, and I thought I would write a book one day. I just didn’t think it would be my life story!” Ross says with a grin. “I really felt that there were many things I could share that could end up helping a lot of different people—not just those who are adopted.”

While recounting the parts of her life that she wanted to feature in her book, Ross paints a picture of a typical East Texas upbringing—church on Sundays, riding horses with her father who served in World War II, and a community that had conservatism ingrained in its fabric. Regarding certain memories that paint her family in a less flattering light, Ross knew she couldn’t sugarcoat her truth. “The hardest thing was recounting the story [of my coming out], because I had a pretty tumultuous upbringing,” she admits.

That’s a bit of an understatement, as the stories she shares reveal just how dangerous coming out to non-affirming families can be. “I had to tell my story, my truth,” she says. Ross didn’t allow her relationship with her adoptive parents, which ebbed and flowed throughout her life, to alter the narrative. “I wanted my parents to be seen not as monsters, but as people struggling with their own things.”

Houston in the 1980s is the nostalgic set- ting for much of the book, as Ross writes fondly of her time hanging out at Babylon and dancing at The Parade. “I was in Houston during the onslaught of HIV/AIDS, and I worked in the community a lot. We all felt hopeless; we felt helpless. There was so much going on, and the community was so close, so tight-knit,” she recalls. “In some communities, you would say ‘Montrose’ and you would get a sneer, because it was known as ‘the gay ghetto.’ But there was such a community, because we were all we had. The bar scene was like a big backyard barbecue—everybody was family, everybody was a part of it. I loved it, I absolutely loved growing up during that time,” she adds. “I miss that sense of community that we had back in the ’80s.”