AIDS Foundation Houston’s Lifesaving Work Continues

On December 2, AIDS Foundation Houston will hold their annual luncheon in The Ballroom at Bayou Place to commemorate their 40 years of fearless, trailblazing service in the battle to end HIV/AIDS. Luncheon attendees can expect to hobnob with well-known local leaders and favorite personalities. Houston Public Media’s Ernie Manouse will MC, and the event’s special guest will be countertenor John Holiday, one of the opera world’s rising stars. Holiday’s vocal style bridges many genres and has been called “a thing of astonishing beauty” by The New Yorker.

Michael Mizwa, this year’s honoree for the event, was a natural choice. The dedicated Houstonian arrived at AFH in 1988, and spent the next 17 years in various leadership roles— outreach coordinator, director of education, vice president of community affairs and, ultimately, chief executive officer.

In 2004, Mizwa joined Baylor College of Medicine to create the BCM International Pediatric AIDS initiative and its affiliated network of children’s clinics. In 2015, he became the Texas Children’s Hospital director of global health, further expanding the scope of available resources to address pediatric AIDS worldwide.

“In 2004, when we entered Botswana, we found a country about the size of Texas with 40 percent of its population infected with HIV. This year, we have eliminated any transmissions from mother to child. It has nearly disappeared in pediatrics now,” Mizwa says.

One of this year’s luncheon co-chairs was AFH’s chief executive officer for eight years prior to Mizwa. Often described as a “blazing ray of sunshine,” Sara Speer Selber joined AFH as CEO in 1993, when the agency had a $1 million operating budget with a deficit of $300,000. Seven years later, AFH operated on an annual budget of $6 million, with a $1 mil- lion cash reserve and $6 million in real-estate assets. Still, Selber is quick to credit Miswa with AFH’s record of success.

“Mike is the reason we were able to meet so many of our objectives,” she notes. “He provided us with leadership and vision at every step of the way. Because he is the honoree this year, the luncheon is a sort of reunion for us. Many people from the early days of AFH are coming back to Houston to attend.”