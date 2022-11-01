A Gay Man’s Guide to The Nutcracker

Houston Ballet first soloist Harper Watters has been a dancer ever since he could leap across the living room as a child. And he has also been inspired by The Nutcracker ballet since those childhood days in New Hampshire.

“I choreographed a one-man version of The Nutcracker, taking props from around the house. I took the Christmas tree skirt from the attic and made it a dress, and I would turn the lights off and just have the spotlight from the chandelier in my living room.”

His parents soon gifted him a VHS tape of The Nutcracker (the movie starring Macaulay Caulkin) that saw a lot of use. “It could be the hottest day of summer, and I would still watch The Nutcracker—especially the snow scene.”

While Watters was dancing at a local dance studio as a kid, he was finally cast in a Nutcracker production. “And I’ve been doing it ever since,” he says. That includes 26 shows in two years at the Walnut Hill School for the Arts in Massachusetts—and at least 35 times each year during the 12 years he’s been with the Houston Ballet.

And though he was cast in smaller parts at first, he says, “I’m really lucky. For the past five or six years, I have danced the Prince. I kind of graduated each time from different roles.”