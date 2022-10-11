38 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

After years of muted celebrations due to COVID-19, The Woodlands Pride Festival is back in full force with entertainment options that include drag kings and queens, musicians, speakers, and more.

The Woodlands Pride Festival, planned for Saturday, October 22, at Town Green Park, will feature Reign LaRue as the headliner, with other performances by Cyn Queen, Lila Dubois, Muffy Vanderbilt, Hun’ee B, Alyanna IV Bones, Hugh Dandy, Barry Mii Dandy, and the H-Town Kings. The musicians lineup includes Joseph Staley and Uncle Tino, and the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce will be represented by motivational speakers Roxanne Collins, Kevin Nguyen, and Tammi Wallace.

The Island Grill VIP Experience will offer ticketed guests an exclusive area featuring a private bar with unlimited drinks and appetizers, VIP seating, and air-conditioned lavatories.

Returning this year is a kid’s zone with bounce houses, face painting, and other activities for children. And for the adults looking to keep the party going after the event, Como Social Club, located in The Westin at The Woodlands, will offer entertainment, drinks, and relaxation.

The Woodlands Pride organization’s mission is to foster connections and education in the LGBTQ community while promoting equality, unity, and love in The Woodlands and beyond. That message will be at the forefront of Saturday’s activities, according to entertainment emcee Persephone. “The annual festival we organize in Town Green Park is the most fun way to bring together all members of the human race without preference, bias, or judgment. We love each and every one, and emphatically encourage the same. Every year, I’m often greeted by queer kids, trans kids, or kids who are just allies. I think it’s important for them to see that there’s a whole world out there waiting for them. I really want people to have a sense of hope after attending this festival.”

The Woodlands Pride founder Jason Rocha believes these types of events still matter because, while it’s 2022, there is still much work to be done in the LGBTQ community. “[They show not only our] progress, but also how much more work we have to do. There are so many young people that are abandoned by their family, friends, churches, and society. Imagine if their local school board or city council recognized them. Imagine the impact on a young person’s life. But it’s bigger than that—there are plenty of older folks who never came out, or only came out recently.”

Rocha also wants the crowds to feel motivated to see our community for what it is. “It’s important to remember that even though [a few Texas cities] protect certain rights and have more resources, we all live in a state that seems to constantly want to control the LGBTQ+ community. We may live in different zip codes, but our state’s government is the same and we need some help out here and in the rural areas. From [fighting the] book banning to [campaigning against] hostile school-board takeovers, we have to work together.”

What: The Woodlands Pride Festival

When: October 22, 11am–5pm

Where: Town Green Park, 2099 Lake Robbins Dr., The Woodlands

Info: thewoodlandspride.org