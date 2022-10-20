Queer Things to Do in Houston, October 20 to 23, 2022

30 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

THURSDAY, October 20

Out Pro Houston Networking Mixer

LGBTQ professionals are invited to this networking event at Zutro Restaurant and Bar to connect and network with other LGBTQ professionals. 6-9 p.m.

Indigo Girls

Visit House of Blues to see lesbian folk-rock duo Indigo Girls live in concert. Tickets are standing room only. Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

Author Lev AC Rosen at Murder By The Book

Meet author Lev AC Rosen at Murder by the Book. Rosen writes books for people of all ages, and Camp was named the best book of the year by several publications. It is also a Lambda finalist and appears on the ALA Rainbow List Top Ten. 6:30 to 8 p.m.

RuPaul’s Night of the Living Drag

Yvie Oddly, from RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7, stars as The Boogieman in RuPaul’s Drag Race Night of the Living Drag. This extravagantly produced live stage production draws inspiration from Dante’s Divine Comedy. The performance is at Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land. 8 to 10 p.m.

FRIDAY, October 21

Steve Martin and Martin Short

Iconic comedy duo Steve Martin and Martin Short are back with their “You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today!” tour. Join them at the Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land for a night of laughs. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Visit Rooftop Cinema Club for a showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show high above the cityscape as part of their Libra season showings. Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

Drag-O-Ween

Get a jump-start on Halloween at the Wellness Bar by Legacy’s Drag-O-Ween event. Watch great performances by Kale A’Lily, Valencia St. James Mon’Ro, and La’Darius Mirage Jackson, among others. DJ Easton Santos spins the tunes. Free refreshments, free HIV testing, free flu shots, and a raffle for three $50 Visa gift cards.

SATURDAY, October 22



The Woodlands Pride Festival

The Woodlands Pride Festival is back! With dozens of sponsors and exhibitors, this festival brings together plenty of entertainment including drag shows, musicians, speakers, and more. The event will be held at Town Green Park and feature Reign LaRue as the headliner from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Phyllis Frye and the Fight for Transgender Rights

Brazos Bookstore will be hosting Phyllis Frye, an advocate for transgender rights and the first openly transgender judge in the United States, who will discuss the recently released Phyllis Frye and The Fight for Transgender Rights, which, based on interviews with her, covers her early life and the discrimination she faced. 6 p.m. Free.

The Woodlands Pride After Party

Keep the party going after the Pride Festival at Como Social Club. Hosted by The Westin at The Woodlands, there will be an array of creative cocktails, and a portion of sales will benefit The Woodlands Pride nonprofit. Doors open at 5 p.m. with a show by American Idol contender Anilee List starting at 9 p.m.

God Bless America by Urethra Burns

Emerging multidisciplinary drag artist Urethra Burns tackles the hypocritical camp displays of American patriotism and Christianity in her exhibit titled God Bless America. The exhibit at Box 13 ArtSpace opens at 1 p.m., with an artist performance at 4 p.m.

SUNDAY, October 23



Pride and Prejudice at Rice University

Rice University Theatre is producing Pride and Prejudice by Kate Hamill, an adaptation of the original Jane Austen novel. The show opens October 21 and runs through the 29th. The Sunday matinee will have a talkback hosted by Rice Theatre and the Center for Women, Gender, and Sexuality following the performance, featuring dramaturgs, English literature scholars, and others discussing the role of gender and sexuality in the show. 2 p.m.

Rock the Jock

Bid on celebrity jockstraps at Buddy’s Rock the Jock event. With a live auction, silent auction, paddle play, and more, this event is hosted by Kevin Hamby, aka Mr. Firedancer 2022. The auction proceeds benefit the Montrose Center. 3 p.m.

And Save the Date: October 25

White Supremacy in 2022: The Landmark Charlottesville Trial and the Path Forward. Join Amy Spitalnick, executive director of Integrity First for America (which successfully sued the neo-Nazis responsible for the Charlottesville violence) to discuss this groundbreaking lawsuit, how extremism has seeped into the mainstream, and what we can do to fight back. Ernie Manouse, local PBS television host, radio personality, writer, and producer, will moderate the discussion in the Albert and Ethel Herzstein Theater at the Holocaust Museum Houston, 7 p.m.