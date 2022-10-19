Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Claire Folger/Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock (10469647r) Ana de Armas as Marta Cabrera and Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc 'Knives Out' Film - 2019 A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family.
Arts & EntertainmentFilm/DVDFront Page A&E

‘Knives Out’ Director is Revealing the Sexuality of Daniel Craig’s Character

Photo of CNN News CNN NewsOctober 19, 2022
66 1 minute read
Glass Onion Director Rian Johnson
Director Rian Johnson attends the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” European Premiere Closing Night Gala at The Royal Festival Hall on October 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
By Marianne Garvey, CNN
 
(CNN) — The director of Knives Out is revealing the sexuality of Daniel Craig’s character in the hit film.

Rian Johnson says super sleuth Benoit Blanc, a wacky detective, does have male lovers, Johnson confirmed at a BFI London Film Festival press conference.

Johnson was discussing Glass Onion, the sequel to the 2019 mystery, which is set for a Netflix release Dec. 23. The movie will also have a one-week limited theatrical release on Nov. 23.

When asked about a scene in which Blanc is shown with a male lover, Johnson said, “Yes, obviously he is [gay].”

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery also stars Edward Norton, Natasha Lyonne, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom, Jr., and Dave Bautista.

Hugh Grant, Yo-Yo Ma, the late Angela Lansbury and Stephen Sondheim play themselves in the movie. Ethan Hawke is also listed among the cast in an uncredited part.

Knives Out Actor Daniel Craig
Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc (Photo by Claire Folger/Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock )

Comments

Photo of CNN News CNN NewsOctober 19, 2022
66 1 minute read
Photo of CNN News

CNN News

CNN News delivers the latest breaking news and information on the latest top stories, weather, business, entertainment, politics, and more.
Back to top button