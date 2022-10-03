Gayest & Greatest 2022: Health & Beauty Part I

263 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

BEST FEMALE DENTIST

Perennial G&G winner Cynthia Corral has swept this category since 2016, thanks to the support she receives from her patients.

“The OutSmart G&G award is meaningful because I believe in the importance of LGBTQ representation in dentistry, [which can] reduce barriers to dental access for the LGBTQ population and improve oral-health care,” says the 39-year-old dentist.

“As a member of the LGBTQ community, [I have an] understanding of the LGBTQ population that I serve. It has always been my charge to provide a safe, inclusive space. Everyone deserves a compassionate, patient-centered, high standard of quality care. I take pride in providing excellent dental care, and I am honored to serve the LGBTQ community. Thank you to all of the Outsmart readers who voted for me and who have entrusted me with their oral health.”

The native Houstonian graduated magna cum laude from Texas State University in San Marcos with a BA in microbiology, and went on to the University of Texas School of Dentistry here in Houston.

“As a child, we never went to the dentist because my parents didn’t have dental insurance,” Corral says. “It was also difficult to find a Spanish-speaking dentist. I was inspired to go into dentistry because I realized there was a large community of underserved individuals who were not receiving proper dental care and oral-health education. There was a lack of both Hispanic and LGBTQ dental professionals.”

Corral has been an active member of the Houston Hispanic Dental Association for the last 13 years, including service as a board member and president.

In addition to volunteering to provide dental care in underserved communities throughout Texas, Mexico, and Houston, she’s a founding member of the nation’s first LGBTQ dental organization, the Houston Equality Dental Network. Corral also served on the board of the Executive & Professional Association of Houston, which is an LGBTQ philanthropic organization.

She joined the LGBTQ-friendly Bayou City Smiles practice after a friend introduced her to owner Dr. Marcus de Guzman over drinks at the old Café Adobe in 2003.

“On the day of my dental-school graduation, I’m in the car on my way to my reception and the phone rings. It’s Marc!” she recalls. “We meet up a week later, I join Bayou City Smiles, and the rest is history. Bayou City Smiles has an amazing team that genuinely cares about every patient that enters the office.”

She shares her life with Jessica Corral, her “gorgeous, smart, and loving wife.” They celebrated 20 years together earlier this year, and they have a 2-year-old daughter, Emilia, who wants to be a tooth fairy when she grows up.

Corral comes from a family of Mexican immigrants that was solely Spanish speaking. Her parents and grandparents were self-made entrepreneurs who found success in owning Mexican restaurants for many years.

“I’m the first college graduate and doctor in my family,” she says. “I owe my academic success to my parents, my sisters, and Jessica. They have always been my strongest advocates.

“On a personal note, I lost my mom in June of this year, and I dedicate this award and recognition to her. My mother has always been my guide, my counselor, and a constant source of encouragement during all of the challenging moments in my journey. The greatest lessons and principles that I carry with me are not the ones that I learned in school, but the ones I learned from my mom at home.”

For information, visit bayoucitysmiles.com

HEALTH & BEAUTY

BEST COMMUNITY HEALTH SERVICES PROVIDER

Legacy Community Health

Finalists: AIDS Foundation Houston, Avenue 360, Ronald R. Buescher, Gordon E. Crofoot, The Montrose Center, Wellness Bar by Legacy

BEST MEN’S HEALTH CLINIC

Gordon E. Crofoot

Finalists: AHF Healthcare Center – Binz, Avenue 360 Health and Wellness – Heights, Ronald R. Buescher, Village Medical, Wellness Bar by Legacy

BEST WOMEN’S HEALTH CLINIC

Planned Parenthood

Finalists: Avenue 360, Legacy Community Health

BEST URGENT OR EMERGENCY CARE CENTER

Montrose 24 Hour ER (tie)

SignatureCare (tie)

Finalists: Concentra Urgent Care, Houston Methodist Emergency Care Center, Next Level Urgent Care

BEST PHARMACY

Legacy Community Health Pharmacy

Finalists: AHF Pharmacy, Avenue 360 Health and Wellness Pharmacy – Heights, Avita Pharmacy – Bellaire, H-E-B Pharmacy, Scott Read Pharmacy, Walgreens Pharmacy at CrofootMD

BEST FEMALE PHYSICIAN

Jeannie Banh

Finalists: Elizabeth Horvath, Julia Kovacs, Jessica Pearce, Patricia Salvato, M. Sandra Scurria, Natalie Vanek

BEST MALE PHYSICIAN

Gordon Crofoot

Finalists: Ronald Buescher, James Carroll, Terence Chang, Abel Flores, Ronald Lopez-Cepero

BEST FEMALE PHYSICIAN’S ASSISTANT (PA)/NURSE PRACTITIONER

Maggie White

Finalists: Michelle DeSalvo, Elizabeth Horvath, Kelli Krisp, Jessie Pawvelek, Mary Shepard

BEST MALE PHYSICIAN’S ASSISTANT (PA)/NURSE PRACTITIONER

Derek Smith

Finalists: Daniel Arellano, John Chapman, Kendrick Clack, Greg Cupit, Paul Simmons

FAVORITE FEMALE NURSE

Christina Wells

Finalists: Tamra Bradley, Kimberly Hase, Priscilla Presson, Christine R. Raby, Nina Saltzman

FAVORITE MALE NURSE

Adam Sirico

Finalists: Ryan Balbas, Buddy Bell, Carlos Contreras, Robert Couchman, Morgan Guillory

BEST MENTAL HEALTH PRACTICE

Ajana Therapy & Clinical Services

Finalists: The Montrose Center, Pinkerton Psychotherapy, Southwest Psychotherapy Associates

BEST MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST/PSYCHIATRIST

Chad Lemaire (tie)

Dan Garza (tie)

Finalists: Michael Barber, Robert Scott, Daryl Shorter

BEST FEMALE MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST/PSYCHOLOGIST

Leah Singer

Finalists: Megan Mooney, Betsy Vasquez

BEST MALE MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST/PSYCHOLOGIST

Denis “Woodja” Flanigan

Finalist: Hiram Rivera Mercado

BEST FEMALE MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST

Jessica Eiseman

Finalists: Tara Bates, Candice Holloway, Denise O’Doherty, Andrea Washington

BEST MALE MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST

Ty David Lerman

Finalists: Shane Hennesey, Robert Snellgrove, Andrew Tessmer

BEST NONBINARY MENTAL HEALTH THERAPIST

Thomas Owsley

Finalists: Nakita Bowman, Noel Gonzalez, ks Stanley

BEST MALE DENTIST

Marcus De Guzman (tie)

Sam Carrell (tie)

Finalists: Alex Barrera, John Dioquino, Austin Faulk, Randy Mitchmore

BEST FEMALE DENTIST

Cynthia Corral

Finalists: Daniella Farias, Melicia Tjoa

FAVORITE FEMALE DENTAL HYGIENIST

Hifa Taha/Montrose DDS

Finalists: Chriszelda/Bayou City Smiles, Karla/Bayou City Smiles, Kate/Bayou City Smiles, Magda/Bayou City Smiles, Jennifer McCrary/Avenue 360 Health & Wellness

FAVORITE MALE DENTAL HYGIENIST

Tu Tuu/Bayou City Smiles

BEST FEMALE EYE DOCTOR

Nancy Lo

Finalists: Juliet Farmer, Rosa Kim, April Oliver/Today’s Vision

BEST MALE EYE DOCTOR

Paul Lovero

Finalists: Bimal Patel, Marc Sanders,

Scott Sawyer, Stewart Zuckerbrod

BEST CHIROPRACTOR

Alexia McClerkin

Finalists: Matt Arnold/Airrosti – Heights, Fernando Franco, NuSpine Chiropractic

BEST FOOT DOCTOR

Vanessa Barrow

Finalists: Paul Gee, Gian Steinhauser/Caring Foot and Ankle Specialists

BEST YOGA STUDIO

Black Swan Yoga Houston (tie)

BIG Power Yoga – Montrose (tie)

Finalists: SPENGA Houston Montrose, STRETCH Studio of Houston, Tamika’s Ranch

BEST FERTILITY CLINIC/SURROGACY SERVICES

Aspire Houston Fertility Institute

Finalists: CCRM Fertility of Houston, The Family Fertility Center at Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women, SGF Houston – Texas Medical Center

BEST PHYSICAL THERAPIST

Roy Rivera

Finalists: Jon Koborsi, Huzefa Tayabali-Wilson

BEST FEMALE MASSAGE THERAPIST

Afton Macione/Cruz Family Chiropractic

Finalists: Tamia Anderson, Kim Stacy/Integrated Massage Services

BEST MALE MASSAGE THERAPIST

Ryan Fugate

Finalists: Chris Tognetti/Life Time Fitness, John Aaron Villarreal, Tom Zeppelin

BEST NONBINARY MASSAGE THERAPIST

Robin Mack

BEST FEMALE PERSONAL TRAINER

Monique Freeman

Finalists: Melanie Jackson, Felicia Lee-Sexton, Kimberly Marler, Danielle Sampey

BEST MALE PERSONAL TRAINER

Christopher Lucas

Finalists: Layn Chess, Oscar Gutierrez, Andrew Hayes, Eliot Perez, Gian Quiteno, John Aaron Villarreal

BEST NONBINARY PERSONAL TRAINER

Bree Turner

BEST GYM

SPENGA Houston Montrose

Finalists: Body3 Personal Fitness, Facet Seven, FIT Athletic Club, Houston Gym, TC Jester Fitness, Tellepsen Family Downtown YMCA, Life Time Fitness

BEST CYCLING STUDIO

SPENGA Houston Montrose

Finalists: Cyclebar – Sawyer Heights, For The People, RYDE Montrose, Soul Cycle

BEST FEMALE HAIR STYLIST

Isabel Ferry

Finalists: Lana Blake, Celina Carcamo, Elizabeth Carlile/Studio A Salon, Jacky Madrid, Sylvia Perez

BEST MALE HAIR STYLIST

Adrian Santos

Finalists: JT Heath, Raven Montano, Reza Nouri, David Ramirez, Kenny Slack

BEST NONBINARY HAIR STYLIST

J. Bookie

Finalist: Shannon Moore

BEST MAKEUP ARTIST

Shoshuna Akerman

Finalists: Lana Blake, Sylvia Perez, Edward Sanchez

BEST NAIL SALON

Hollywood Hair & Nails Salon

Finalists: Aura Nails, Mason’s Nails

BEST NAIL TECHNICIAN

Adam Gutierrez

Finalists: Liz Brooks, Roxsann Lavan,

William Medrano

BEST TATTOO ARTIST

Stephanie Purnell

Finalists: Dan Martin, Megan Medina, Nadia Munoz

BEST TATTOO PARLOR

The Electric Chair Tattoo & Body Piercing

Finalists: Corazones Tattoo+Beauty Studio, Scorpion Studios Tattoo, Shaw’s Tattoo Studio

BEST COSMETIC SKIN CARE CENTER

SkinCeuticals Skinlab at West Ave.

Finalists: Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center Houston – River Oaks, Heights Dermatology & Aesthetic Center, The Skin Renewal Center

BEST COSMETIC SURGEON

Forrest S. Roth

Finalists: Bonnie Baldwin, Regina Rodman, Angela Sturm

BEST AESTHETIC PHYSICIAN

Patrick McNamara

Finalist: Octavio Barrios

For a full list of winners, go here.

This article appears in the October 2022 edition of OutSmart magazine.