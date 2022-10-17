Out For Good: LGBTQ Houston’s Premier Annual Gala – Pt. I

The Montrose Center celebrated National Coming Out Day with Out for Good, a gala dinner and inspiring program hosted by KHOU-TV’s Deborah Duncan. Linda Morales, well-known in the LGBTQ community from the landmark Morales vs. The State of Texas court decision, was honored at the event as the Center’s 2022 LGBTQ Community Vision Award recipient. Morales has spent more than four decades dedicating her life to creating equality for marginalized communities; specifically for women, Latinos, and LGBTQ individuals. She has founded multiple organizations and served on the Board of Directors of several others. She continues to work to build union capacity and political power to improve workers’ lives.