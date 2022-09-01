Smart Health: Making Sense of Monkeypox

Last month, monkeypox was declared a public health emergency by the White House. With over 16,000 cases detected in the US—primarily among gay and bisexual men—it is natural for members of the LGBTQ community to feel anxiety and concern.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is an illness caused by infection with the monkeypox virus—a type of virus that belongs to the same family of viruses that causes smallpox. There are two types of strains, or variants, of the monkeypox virus: West African and Congo Basin. The West African strain is responsible for the current outbreak in the US and Europe.

Where did monkeypox come from?

Monkeypox is not a new virus. First discovered in 1958 in monkeys, it was not until 1970 that a human case of monkeypox was identified. This first case was found in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and up until recently, most cases occurred in Africa. How- ever, there was a relatively small outbreak of 47 cases that occurred in the US in 2003, the first instance of monkeypox found outside of Africa. These cases were all due to contact with infected pet prairie dogs that were carrying the virus.

While the natural reservoir of monkeypox is unknown, it has been detected in many animals, including rodents and monkeys.

How is monkeypox transmitted?

Generally, it takes anywhere from 5 to 21 days to go from infection with the virus to a manifestation of symptoms. Past outbreaks could be attributed to animal-to-human contact characterized by bites, scratches, or simply touching an infected animal.