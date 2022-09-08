Queer Things to Do in Houston, September 8 to September 11

THURSDAY, September 8

JooYoung Choi: The Table of Love

JooYoung Choi’s The Table of Love opens at Nancy Littlejohn Fine Art with an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday. Choi’s work is set in a world she created called the “Cosmic Womb” and features many LGBTQ characters.

Hangout & Chill

“Hangout & Chill” is an event for Black gay men to “escape the digital world” and meet new friends or reconnect with old acquaintances. Visit Phil & Derek’s Restaurant from 7 to 10 p.m. to eat, drink, listen to live music, and socialize.

Candlelight: A Tribute to ABBA

Listen to ABBA’s familiar tunes at Paraíso Maravilla. With hour-long shows at 6:30 and 9 p.m., you can start the night a “Dancing Queen” all through their closing performance of “Mamma Mia.” Performed by the Listeso String Quartet under the glow of candlelight. Tickets for the 9 p.m. show are still available starting at $48 and selling out quickly.

Out of the Depths

Alliance Theatre presents Out of the Depths, which showcases Houstonian’s experiences with mental illness. Dance and theatre artists present these true experiences at MATCH Houston. Alliance Theatre aims to give Houston-based artists with disabilities a platform to share their work in an inclusive environment. The Thursday show is at 7 p.m. with additional performances throughout the weekend.

FRIDAY, September 9

Peter Pan

The Houston Ballet presents Peter Pan at the Wortham Center Sept. 9 through 18. The show was choreographed by Trey McIntyre, an openly gay artist recently featured by OutSmart. The Friday opening night performance is at 7 p.m. with performances through September 18. Tickets start at $25.

Señorita Cinema

Señorita Cinema, Texas’s first all Latina film festival, kicks off this Friday with events throughout the weekend. All access passes to the festival’s events are available for $50 as well as tickets for individual screenings and events. The festival begins Friday at 6:30 p.m. with a mini mercado, food, drinks, and a DJ set before the 7:30 p.m. screening of The Long and Short of It: A Selection of Longer Shorts at The Storyhive. The weekend includes a filmmakers’ workshop, more super shorts, and a screening of the new feature film On The Divide.

It’s Britney, B*tch!

It’s Britney, B*tch! is a musical celebration of Britney Spears perfect for new and old fans alike. Houston performers will take center stage at this high energy event that will have audiences saying, “Gimee more!” Celebrate the Princess of Pop at Art Factory at 8 p.m. Tickets for the show are $12.50.

The Sankofa Collective presents the world premiere of Bashful and the Noize, a one-act slam/hip-hop play that follows the journey of a sixteen-year-old African American youth who struggles with the aftermath of sexual assault. Taking a vow of silence, Bash (played by Tadrian White) interacts with the sounds of his imagination, known as Noize. Loosely based on the Sankofa Collective’s founding Artistic Director Alric Davis’ story, Bashful and the Noize won the Kennedy Center’s Page to Stage playwriting competition last year. With support from Houston’s 4th Wall Theatre Company, the play is directed by Davis and runs through September 11. Spring Street Studio 101, 1824 Spring Street. $30.

SATURDAY, September 10

ArtReach

Visit the Outreach Center of West Houston from 3 to 7 p.m. for a free community art show showcasing work by local artists. Enjoy food trucks, kids activities, and more. A portion of artist sales benefitting the nine nonprofit organizations at the Outreach Center.

5 Artists 5 Rooms

Visit Reeves Art + Design from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday as they present their September show 5 Artists 5 Rooms, which showcases geometric minimalism by Houston artists. The show was co-curated with featured artists Emmanuel Araujo, Christopher Cascio, David Hardaker, Max Kremer, and Terry Suprean.

Raven at ReBar Houston

Attend this 10:30 p.m. meet-and-greet with Raven of RuPaul’s Drag Race and Painted with Raven. General admission and meet-and-greet tickets to meet this Emmy Award-winning performer are available for sale starting at $20. Afterwards, stay for Raven’s 11:30 p.m. performance.

SUNDAY, September 11

Pitbull’s Can’t Stop Us Now Tour

Latinx rapper Pitbull takes over the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Sunday with his Can’t Stop Us Now summer tour. He’ll be joined by Izzy Azalea onstage. Expect a spectacular show with plenty of reggaeton, and Latin hip hop.

Houston Queer Parent Circle

Join the Houston Queer Parent Circle for a parents-only meeting to discuss the joys and challenges of parenting. The meetup will be at the Heart of Houston Birth and Wellness Center from 2 to 4 p.m.

Limits

Visit Sabine Street Studios at Sayer Yards to see Limits by artist xzzx on its last day on display. The exhibition places viewers in Uvalde, Texas, the site of a recent school shooting, through the use of maps and outlined edges. The gallery is open to the public 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.