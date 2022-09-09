New in LGBTQ Entertainment – September 9, 2002

Queen Latifah stars in the action thriller, End of the Road, premiering by NetFlix on September 9. Latifah is Brenda, a woman on a cross-country road trip with her two kids and brother (Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges). After witnessing a brutal murder, the family is targeted by a treacherous killer. Out in New Mexico desert, cut off from help, Brenda has to fight to keep her family safe. Directed by Millicent Shelton, End of the Road also stars Beau Bridges, Mychala Faith Lee, Shaun Dixon and Frances Lee McCain.

To millions of hardcore Marvel and DC followers, award-winning writer and innovator Grant Morrison MBE (whose pronouns are they/them/their) is a superhero in their own right.

Famed for their work on Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Doom Patrol, Green Lantern, The Flash, Justice League, Fantastic Four, X-Men and more, Morrison has channeled their passion for performance, camp, glam and magic into their literary fiction debut, Luda (September 2022; Del Rey, an imprint of Random House), which tells a story of showbiz and twisted psychology through the eyes of aging drag queen celebrity Luci LaBang as she passes on her secrets to her protégé, Luda.

Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon plays queen of country music Dottie Cantrell Roman while Academy of Country Music (ACM) Award winner Trace Adkins plays her husband Albie Roman in the new Fox series Monarch. The two head up a country music dynasty. It’s up to their adult children, Nicky (Anna Friel), Luke (Joshua Sasse), and Gigi (Beth Ditto) to keep the dynasty going, but the Romans have as many secrets as they have hit songs, so it’s not going to be easy. Other characters include Gigi’s wife (yep, Gigi is lesbian), Kayla (Meagan Holder) and an adopted brother Ace (Inigo Pascual).