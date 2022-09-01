Fighting for Houston’s Queer Youth

For Jonatan Gioia, helping those who are underrepresented in his community has been a longtime goal. That passion has now led him to SOMOS LOUD (translated as “We are LOUD”), an organization helping queer Latinx youth.

“I want to see our beautiful Latinx community united and conscious of our socio-political power,” he says. “We need to continue fighting for Latinx representation across the board.”

LOUD is actually an acronym referring to the Latinx Outreach and Understanding Division, an affinity group created by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF). The volunteer-based organization strives to educate, motivate, and advocate for the Latinx community.

Serving as the national organization’s director for advocacy, Gioia helps oversee the group’s educational messaging and capacity-building for local chapters across the nation.

“We support the Houston community with a wide range of initiatives,” he says, “from back-to-school drives, event sponsorships, and community collaborations to networking and recreational events with a strong educational purpose. We have a big heart for advocacy!

“We promote education and provide resources for people to get tested for HIV and other STIs, get on PrEP, or access HIV treatment. We aim to fight the stigma around HIV and replace it with education and empowerment while creating non-judgmental spaces for people to express themselves freely. We are proud of working side-by-side with so many great advocates. Somos LOUD, somos familia.”

LOUD has grown tremendously in Houston over the past few years, and Gioia hopes to continue this growth by providing more community events for people to come together and embrace their individuality.