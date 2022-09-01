Drag Burlesque that Flips the Binary

Whether they’re performing in straight or queer spaces, the alternative drag burlesque act Eddie Divas knows how to make a statement. A number will often start with the star’s back to the audience. “I always have my hair down,” Divas says, “and I wear heels, so you assume I’m a woman.”

When they turn around, revealing a full beard, the crowd goes wild. “You can hear everyone saying It’s a boy!”

Imbuing the traditional art of the burlesque striptease with the daring of contemporary aerialism, Divas raises the stakes by playing with gender norms. You can catch the lithe showstopper delighting queer audiences at spaces like ReBar, Ripcord, and Numbers.

“In the gay community, everybody is super-welcoming.”

But after hitting straight stages for years, Divas can get off just as vividly on more traditional crowds. “I started burlesque dancing downtown,” Divas notes, “where guys would come in suits with their beautiful wives, all done up. They expected an only-female show, so when I would come onstage, I would look at the tables and I could see the girls were excited while the guys were trying to look away.”

Divas has asked show producers if such a bold sans vêtements act would scare off ticket buyers offended by nudity. “They were like, ‘Just do you. That’s their problem.’ That gave me more confidence to step up in front of these tables [with the embarrassed husbands] and say ‘You’re not going to see me? Then I’ll just dance in front of you until you have no choice.’”