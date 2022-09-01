A Love Story for the Ages

Juan, a design consultant with a background in architecture and a master’s in bioclimatic architecture and environmental design, graduated from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia in Barcelona, and the Polytechnic University of Madrid. He was born in Castellón de la Plana, Spain, and has also lived in a small village by the Mediterranean called Bencàssim.

When they first connected on Scruff in January 2018, Juan had just moved to Houston. But their first date, at Amorino in River Oaks, wasn’t until November—and it only lasted an hour.

“We had been chatting off and on for almost eight months, but we each had a lot going on so it took a while to make the in-person connection,” Juan recalls.

Their second date was later that week. “I was smitten by then,” Mike adds. “It took me a few more dates to get him onboard.”

By early 2019 they were exclusive, and a year later they were looking to buy a house together in the Heights.

“By the time we decided to live together and buy a house together, I knew he was the one. It took me another year to get the ring— and the nerves to do the proposal,” Mike admits.