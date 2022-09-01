A Latina Champion

Elia Chinó has touched thousands of lives through her nonprofit dedicated to the health and wellness of Houston’s Latino LGBTQ community.

Since the start of the AIDS epidemic, over 60 million have been infected and over 30 million have died, according to the World Health Organization.

After her best friends died from HIV/AIDS, in 1994, Chinó created Fundación Latino-Americana de Acción Social, Inc. (FLAS). “We are here to provide free services to everyone, and to embrace people with love and compassion with passion,” says Chinó, a transgender Latina. “I am proud to have saved so many lives throughout my life.”

Chinó originally founded FLAS to prevent the spread of HIV by educating the local Latino LGBTQ community about the AIDS epidemic. FLAS has provided HIV testing to over 25,000 people and informed over 500,000 Latinos about HIV and AIDS. The organization has since expanded, and now offers behavioral- health services such as mental health counseling and substance abuse treatment.

Victoria Williams has worked with Chinó for over 15 years through the Ryan White HIV/ AIDS Program, an organization committed to helping Houstonians living with HIV.

“Elia and FLAS are safe harbors for those who need a space to grow themselves,” Williams says. “She has been a generous teacher to those of us who are not Latinx or transgender, and an important leader for those who are.”

FLAS’ data manager, Jorje Lopez, met Chinó in 2009 through community service and has worked with her ever since. He describes Chinó as a passionate leader committed to serving humanity. “She is a guerrera (a warrior) who has broken several barriers in the community involving homophobia and transphobia.”