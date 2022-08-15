Arts & EntertainmentFront Page A&E
WATCH: Remembering Anne Heche
The actor died after being removed from life support.
Anne Heche was removed from life support on Sunday night and died.
She is being remembered for her work on various shows as well as her often chaotic personal life.
Heche had a very public relationship with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres in the 1990s but went on to say the relationship adversely affected her career. Her often public struggles with mental illness also affected her ability to work.
Comments