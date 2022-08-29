The MTV Video Music Awards Were Pretty Gay Last Night

Last night’s MTV Video Music Awards had several pro-LGBTQ moments. The red carpet was filled with queer celebs, including Saucy Santana, Bob the Drag Queen, Colton Haynes, and Lil Nas X, who showed up in an outfit worthy of vintage Cher. Monét X Change, Peppermint, and Anitta were also there.

Out singer Dove Cameron took home the Best New Artist award last night at She performed Boyfriend / Breakfast to a happy crowd. She dedicated her award to “all of the queer kids out there who don’t feel that they can take up space and inhabit the fullness of who they are,” and thanked everyone for “getting an overtly queer song onto mainstream radio.”

Bad Bunny , the Puerto Rican reggaeton singer took home Artist of the Year honors. He’s the first non-English language artist to snag the award. He also shared a passionate kiss with one of his male backup dancers during his performance of Titi Me Pregunto.

And comedian Billy Eichner showed his support for the LGBTQ community with a comment directed at Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who has said the Court should reconsider its decision to legalize marriage equality.

“We need to show all the homophobes like Clarence Thomas and all the homophobes on the Supreme Court that we want gay love stories. And we support LGBTQ people and we are not letting them drag us back into the last century,” said Eichner.