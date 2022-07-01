The Eyes of Galveston

Jeepers creepers, who’s got the most captivating peepers? The answer is Symphony McKnight Capri. Just one look at her exuberant facial expressions and expressive eyes will convince you that she can entrance an audience like a snake hypnotizes its prey. This Galveston-born beauty has spent most of her life on the Island, but her fame has spread far and wide. She is regularly booked in the Greater Houston area, Dallas, Amarillo, and even Las Vegas. Read on for more about this Galveston gal.

Pronouns?

She, Her, Mrs., and Miss

Drag birthdate?

August 26, 2001

How did you get your start in drag?

I lost a bet against Poppa and DaVar Oz, and I’ve been doing it ever since.

Describe your drag persona.

Classy and big. As they say, everything is bigger in Texas.

What kind of music do you enjoy performing the most?

Old-school R&B.

Who are your drag idols?

LaWanda Jackson, Layla Larue, Kelexus Davenport, and Tommie Ross.

Do you perform any illusions?

Jill Scott, Phyllis Hyman, Tamela Mann, and Lizzo.

Talk about your pageant experience.

I have many titles, and am currently the reigning Miss Gay Texas USofA Classic, Miss Gay Houston USofA Classic, and Miss Texas Big & Beautiful.

Are you part of a drag family?

I became part of the Oz Family in Galveston, and the House of Capri (a.k.a. H.O.X) after I relocated to Houston. The House of Capri is under my beautiful mother Atlantis Capri, who helps transwomen by serving on the board of Save Our Sisters United, Inc.

What is your ultimate goal as a drag performer?

To leave a legacy or track record that will forever be remembered.

What do you hope people will take away from your performances?

The love and passion I have for the art form, and to want to come back for more after an amazing experience.

Talk about your tattoos and piercings.

Each tattoo has a special meaning [connected with a special] love or a past hurt.

What would people be surprised to know about you?

I’m very introverted, prefer to be left alone, and I date nothing but studs.

Any advice for up-and-coming performers?

Stay true to yourself, know your words, and wash your drag.

What’s on your bucket list?

Traveling the world with my sisters Chevelle Brooks, Kennedy Davenport, and Jazelle Barbie Royale.

Any thoughts on the Houston-area LGBTQ scene?

There’s no reason for anyone not to receive any help they need, because some doors that once were closed are now open. People are willing to help if you just reach out. I love how Barcode opened a pantry to feed folks in need during COVID-19.

Any thoughts on the Houston-area drag scene?

It is expanding so fast with so many fabulous opportunities for new and upcoming girls, due to Alexye’us Paris and Dessie Love Blake.

Anything else?

Thanks to all my fans and family who have supported me throughout 20-plus years of drag. Also, a big thank-you to K3 productions. Stay tuned for more from your current reigning Miss Gay Texas USofA Classic!

Follow Symphony McKnight Capri on Instagram @Sexxy3y3z and on Facebook at facebook.com/DaEyezOfGalv.

This article appears in the July 2022 edition of OutSmart magazine.