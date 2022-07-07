Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: July 7–10, 2022

Thursday, July 7

Our Right: Reproductive Health

At 2:30 p.m., The Mahogany Project Inc. hosts Our Right: Reproductive Health. The Facebook Live event discusses how transgender and LGB+ people can access reproductive health.

God*

At 6:30 p.m., The Normal Anomaly Initiative, Inc. and Saint Nior present an art installation at Trademark Studios. God* is an immersive art experience that examines the godliness of the Black trans experience.

Blackberri’s Drag It On 7

At 10 p.m., Houston’s bearded beauty Blackberri kicks off Drag It On 7 at ReBar. The winner of the 10-week-long competition will win a $1,500 cash prize.

Friday, July 8

Beso

At 9 p.m., Pearl Bar presents Beso, a Latin night with music from DJs Raqqcity and Von Kiss. The night features the Latin music styles reggaeton, cumbia, salsa, banda, and more.

Bearadise

At 10 p.m., Bears with beards will take over BUDDY’S for a night of go-go dancers and drink specials.

Bebe Zahara Benet Live

At 11 p.m., Bebe Zahara Benet, the winner of the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, performs at ReBar Houston. Hosted by Blackberri, the show features performances by Dynasty Banks, Iris Seymore, Ms. Mikey, and Benet.

Saturday, July 9

OLTT Trans & Queer Festival

At noon, the Organización Latina Trans Texas and Casa Anandrea host their first trans and queer festival at Eastwood Park. The event is sponsored by the Transgender Education Network of Texas.

Saturgay Brunch

At 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Lady Shamu hosts drag brunch at Hamburger Mary’s Houston.

Pillars of Pride

At 4 p.m., the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus presents Pillars of Pride at MATCH. Hosted by Amanda Edwards, the event will celebrate womxn in leadership who have made significant contributions to The Caucus

Sunday, July 10

ERSICSS Membership Meeting

At 2 p.m., The Empire of the Royal Sovereign and Imperial Court of the Single Star (ERSICSS), an LGBTQ social organization, hosts its monthly membership meeting at the Montrose Center.

Sunday Service Drag Brunch ft. Stacy Lane Matthews

At 11 a.m., RuPaul’s Drag Race Star Stacy Lane Matthews appears at ReBar. The drag brunch event is hosted by Blackberri and features performances by ONDI, Lucy Paradisco, and Violet S’Arbleu.

Dueling Duets

At 3 p.m., go to BUDDY’S for a karaoke battle. Hosted by Torquespec and Kota Husky, the event benefits PWA holiday charities.

