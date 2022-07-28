Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: July 28–31, 2022

71 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, July 28

ActOUT at the Alley Theatre’s Performance of Clue

At 6 p.m., enjoy a special ActOUT pre-curtain reception with complimentary cocktails and appetizers before you see Clue, the current Summer Chills production. And after the show, stay for a post-show Alley Chat with the show’s playwright, Sandy Rustin. Admission to both events is included with your paid ticket to the show.

Blackberri’s Drag it On 7

At 10 p.m., Blackberri’s Drag It On 7 continues at ReBar. The winner of the 10-week-long competition will win a $1,500 cash prize. Catch up on all things Blackberri in OutSmart’s cover story here.

Heavy Hitters Pride

Thursday through Sunday, the Heavy Hitters Pride hosts its seventh annual convention throughout Houston. The two-day event provides safe spaces for urban gay men, their admirers, and allies with networking and activities.

Friday, July 29

F-Rated Friday

At 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., catch the F-Rated Friday show at Hamburger Mary’s Houston. On stage are Petty Brooks, Jazell Barbie Royale, Alexxa Oasis, and Alexye’us Paris. Hosted by Blackberri with drink and shot specials, a dinner buffet, and hookah in the lounge.

DJ Raqqcity

Enjoy a Friday-night set by cultural curator DJ Raqqcity at Pearl Bar Houston with free admission all night.

Lady Camden Live

At 11:30 p.m., Lady Camden of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 goes live. She’ll be joined onstage by ONDI, Adriana LaRue, Annalee Naylor, and Luna of the Lilies. The show is hosted by Blackberri, with a meet-and-greet for Lady Camden before the show. General admission and meet-and-greet passes on sale now.

Saturday, July 30

Houston Area Meet-Up

At 1 p.m., meet pro-LGBTQ candidates and learn about the work underway leading up to the midterms and beyond. Hosted by Equality Texas and Brad Pritchett at BUDDY’S Houston.

July Bear Bust

At 6 p.m., July’s Houston Bears Monthly Bear Bust has a splash theme, so get ready to get wet. Everyone can enjoy the drink specials, and Houston Bear members even get free cover ($5 for non-members).

Reign Benefit Show

At 9 p.m., show your support for drag artist Reign, a member of the LaRue legacy. (See the OutSmart cover story on the LaRue family.) Reign is ill and has been unable to work for several weeks. Members of the LaRue legacy and other drag artists are expected to perform the show at Ripcord, with no cover charge and all tips benefiting Reign.

Sunday, July 31

Sunday Funday Vibe

4 p.m. to 9 p.m., wrap up your weekend at Sunday Funday Vibe with DJ Easton at Buddy’s Houston. Free admission for everyone.

The Ultimate Sunday Experience

At 9 p.m., dance the night away with DJ Mel Frausto and the ultimate Sunday experience, Sunday Funday. The after-hours dancing goes on until 3 a.m., with no cover before 10 p.m. and just $5 after that. Drink specials all night long.

Sunday Funday Drag Brunch

At 11 a.m., the fun starts with Drag Brunch at Boheme. Along with the great food, there’s a live DJ and two drag shows starting at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Reservations are required.

Want your LGBTQ Houston event listed in our weekend roundup? Email editor@outsmartmagazine.com.