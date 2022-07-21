Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: July 21–24, 2022

Thursday, July 21

Grow with Google Small Business Bootcamp

At 2 p.m., the Greater Houston LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce partners with Grow with Google to help its members grow their businesses by giving them access to free tools resources as part of the 2022 Chamber Business Builder Series.

Free Virtual Clinic for Name and Gender-Marker Corrections

At 6 p.m., the Transgender Legal Aid Clinic Texas assists trans folks who want to get their names and gender makers legally changed on government identification documents. Those who would like to participate in the videoconference must sign up using this secure form.

Blackberri’s Drag it On 7

At 10 p.m., Houston’s bearded beauty Blackberri continues her Drag It On 7 at ReBar. The winner of the 10-week long competition will win a $1,500 cash prize.

Friday, July 22

This Ruck & Tuck

At 6 p.m., join Space City Rugby for a drag show fundraiser at BUDDY’S. This Ruck & Tuck features performances by Jacqueline Dior and Summer Reign and raises funds for the LGBTQ-inclusive rugby team’s upcoming trip to Canada for the Bingham Cup biennial world championship tournament. Don’t miss OutSmart’s July 2022 cover story on the Space City Rugby.

Social for Trans Men & Transmasculine People of Color

At 7 p.m., Save Our Sons & Brothers (SOSU) hosts a social for trans men and transmasculine people of color at the Montrose Center. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on SOSU founders Kai Jones and René Mendiola.

Pawject Bear Back

At 10 p.m., the National Leather Association – Houston (NLA-H) hosts a pledge class at Ripcord. The LGBTQ organization will provide leather and kink demos, a Puppy Mosh, and a Jail and Bail. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on the NLA-H.

Saturday, July 23

Balls & Bros Summer Bash Dunk Tank

At 2 p.m., go to George Country Sports Bar for Balls & Bros, a fundraiser for the local LGBTQ-affirming softball teams the Houston Fireballs and the Houston Silver Balls.

Slay All Day

At 2 p.m., head over to Social Beer Garden for their weekly drag show Slay All Day. The event is hosted by Luna of the Lilies and features beats by GNDRBNDR and performances by Annalee Naylor. Slay All Day is included in OutSmart’s roundup of Five Must-Visit Drag Brunches in Houston.

Talk Yo Shyt

At 6:30 p.m., Impulse Group Houston hosts an evening of pure, unadulterated fun, and real conversations at the Montrose Center. Topics will include being gay and Black, drug abuse and sexual abuse within the LGBTQ community, aand how to better support trans women.

Sunday, July 24

Galveston’s Own Farmers Market

At 9 p.m., attend Galveston’s Own Farmers Market at 2822 Market Road. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on the Steven J. Baines, an LGBTQ activist and the farmers market’s president.

PFLAG Clear Lake

At 2 p.m., parents, families, and friends of LGBTQ people are invited to a PFLAG of Clear Lake support group meeting at the Bay Area Unitarian Universalist Church.

Want your LGBTQ Houston event listed in our weekend roundup? Email editor@outsmartmagazine.com.