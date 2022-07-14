Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: July 14–17, 2022

Thursday, July 14

The Lazarus House’s 20th Anniversary Happy Hour Event

At 5 p.m., Lazarus House, a wellness center that serves cancer, stroke, HIV, and other patients, celebrates its 20th anniversary at BUDDY’S.

Karaoke at Michael’s Outpost

At 9 p.m., Michael’s Outpost presents karaoke hosted by Clay Howell, Viva Vidalia, and Franky Fraud.

Blackberri’s Drag it On 7

At 10 p.m., Houston’s bearded beauty Blackberri’s Drag It On 7 competition continues at ReBar. The winner of the 10-week-long competition will receive a $1,500 cash prize.

Friday, July 15

Transparent Closet Fashion and Drag Show

At 8 p.m., First Christian Church Katy celebrates its new Transparent Closet with a fashion and drag show. Featuring performances by Kiki Dion Van Wales, Vivica Perry, and DJ Jamie Waymire, the event supports Transparent Closet, a free clothing boutique for trans and questioning teens and young adults.

Houston Gaymers July Birthday Meetup

At 7 p.m., the Houston Gaymers celebrate their 13th anniversary at Social Beer Garden. The LGBTQ gaming group’s social event will feature all of the major consoles—PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch—with games like Just Dance, Smash, Injustice, Mario Cart, Splatoon, and more.

Comicpalooza

From Friday through Sunday, Comicpalooza is back at the George R. Brown Convention Center for two days. This pop-culture festival features celebrities, shopping, and activities that will keep you entertained.

South Beach Grand Re-Opening

After COVID and four years of remodeling, South Beach—the premier Houston LGBTQ dance spot—reopens in Montrose. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on South Beach.

Saturday, July 16

Celebrating Randall Jobe at ReBar

At 5 p.m., friends and family of the late LGBTQ entertainer Randall Jobe will gather at ReBar to remember his legacy. The memorial service will feature appearances by Jobe’s favorite performers Kofi, Kara & Tara Dion, Te’a Warr, Dina Jacobs, Viola DeGradable Dion-Debris, Roxanne Collins, and Blackberri.

Boy of Montrose 2022 Contest

At 7 p.m., Ripcord hosts the annual Boy of Montrose contest. The competition was created by Don Gill Productions to raise funds for PWA Holiday Charities Holiday Fund, which serves people living with HIV or AIDS.

Werq the World Tour

At 7:30 p.m., the official RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq the World tour is coming to Smart Financial Centre with an all-new production for 2022. Brought to you by Voss Events, the show features Drag Race stars Kameron Michaels, Rose, Vanessa Vanjie, Yvie Oddly, and all finalists from Season 14.

Sunday, July 17

Boheme’s Famous Drag Brunch

At 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Bar Boheme hosts their Sunday Funday Drag Brunch featuring Cyn City, Chloe C. Ross, and Angelina DM Trailz. DJ Athenz will be on the turntables.

Keith & Dexter Present: All White Party

At 5:30 p.m., gay Houston couple Keith Clarke and Dexter Williams present an All White Party at Belvedere Uptown Park. Wear all white and enjoy the summer sun.

