Lululemon Teams Up with Queer Artist for Its New Houston-Themed Collection

Queer Houston artist Hugo Pérez has teamed up with athleisure-wear giant lululemon to create a line of wearable art you’re going to want to wear everywhere.

Lululemon created Rep Your City, a new collection of products inspired by local artists, for sale in select stores starting July 12. Artists from four US cities (Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, and San Francisco) collaborated with the lululemon products team, and each artist was tasked with developing designs inspired by hyperlocal insights and perspectives on their respective cities. The collection aims to amplify the lululemon brand and create relevant local products for each participating city.

“My designs are all about Houston—the skyscape, the city, the landmarks,” Pérezsays. “They are geometric designs mixed with typography based on the word Houston and the images of the city. There’s the bayous, the Bank of America building, running trails in Memorial Park, the Astrodome (because it’s iconic!). Even the freeways are there.”

Pérezis a Houston-based visual artist and muralist who uses software, traditional painting, and photography to create works that explore the human experience through figurative and abstract works. From his studio in the East End, he creates pieces that are influenced by his cultural background, art history references, and the Southwest landscape. He is known for his Pride portraits and exhibits and murals around the city. He has a bachelor’s degree in graphic design from the Art Institute of Houston.

“Lululemon reached out to me about two years ago to do a mural on their CityCentre [store in West Houston],” Pérezexplains. “So when this Rep Your City project came along, they put my name in the hat and I got picked.”

Pérezalso developed his own clothing line about two years ago, so he is no stranger to creating wearable art. He has about ten pieces in the Houston Rep Your City collection, including the brand’s popular 5 Year Basic T-shirt, Align pants for men and women, and running shorts. You can find the collection at lululemon’s Market Street Woodlands location as well as their Houston CityCentre and Highland Village stores. Starting July 14, you can also purchase the clothing online at shop.lululemon.com.

“It was supposed to be a limited run,” says Pérez, “but they’re going to continue it for a while.” But don’t wait too long to buy yours, since the company hasn’t announced an ending date yet.

There will also be a big launch party on July 23 at Ronin Art House, an EaDo special events venue. The free event begins with a sound-healing meditation by Saumil Manek, and includes Tex-Mex bites from Tacos Bombero, live music, and a performance by local drag performer Adriana LaRue. Additional highlights include a new immersive art installation by Pérez as well as a portrait photography series captured by Brionne.

“I love the idea of creating an event that’s completely different from the traditional art opening,” he says. “I want people to experience multiple forms of art in a fun, relaxed environment.”

He will also be offering a limited-edition screen print, with all proceeds benefiting the organization Hatch Youth, which is Houston’s oldest and currently active social group dedicated to empowering LGBTQ youth between the ages of 7 and 20.

“I am beyond honored to be selected for this project and hope this inspires the next generation of artists of color,” says Pérez. “Art is about connecting with people through visual language, and this collection is about highlighting the diversity that makes up the fabric of this great city we call home.”

What: Hugo Pérezand lulelemon Launch Party

When: July 23

Where: Ronin Art House, 806 Richey Street

Info: hugoperezart.com