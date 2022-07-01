July 2022 Horoscope: An Increased Focus

July is always a busy month with all the Fourth of July activity that affects the nation’s chart. Most of the outer planets (Jupiter, Saturn, Neptune, and Pluto) go retrograde this summer—a trend that’s been going on for the last three decades. We are focusing on projects that will improve our lot or allow us to release the past. Jupiter goes retrograde on July 28, which should increase the internal focus on getting things done. We will come out of this from October through December.

The sun travels through Cancer until July 22 and then enters Leo. Mercury, our messenger, begins the month in Gemini but then travels through Cancer and Leo. Venus travels through Gemini and Cancer. Mars has been in Aries, its ruling sign, but soon enters Taurus for the next 40 days or so. Jupiter remains in Aries, Saturn in Aquarius, Uranus in Taurus, Neptune in Pisces, and Pluto in Capricorn. Our next Mercury retrograde is September 1, so plan ahead!

ARIES (Mar. 21–Apr. 19)

This continues to be an active time for you. The overall energy will be positive through March of 2023. You are feeling more confident and less patient. This continues to be a good time to start new projects or to push yourself forward in your career or achieving your goals. Your home life is also very active, and you may want to do some home improvements. You are managing your daily activities much better, and by midmonth you are ready to have some fun. If you have children, this is a better time to be around them! Spending money becomes easier after July 5. Relationship energies are still positive for both singles and couples!

TAURUS (Apr. 20–May 20)

July will be a very active month for you, and the energy continues through mid-August. You will be more willing to take risks that benefit you directly. You will also be less patient with people you normally ignore. This is a great time to get in shape, improve your diet, and just take better care of yourself. Your career drive continues to push you forward to reach your goals or even do something on your own. Home and family become more important in the latter half of the month. You will want to make some home improvements, both inside and out. By the end of the month, you will want more freedom to make choices in your life. Restrictive elements can be very triggering since your patience may be at an all-time low! Take a step back, develop a plan, and then act!

GEMINI (May 21–June 21)

You are more active this month and feeling the energy flowing. Relationships and any negotiations are greatly improved this month. If you are involved, this is a great time for some reconnecting. If you are single, you are more magnetic and likely to attract some new people into your life. Finances are highlighted this month. You are looking at long-term plans, investments, and expanding your services to increase your income. Career energies come and go, but it’s a very good time for those who like what they do. If you’re searching for something that really energizes you, your goal may be in sight. You communicate more clearly in the latter half of the month. Friends can be very supportive this month!

CANCER (June 22–July 22)

Happy Birthday to the Moon Kids! This is your yearly personal cycle of endings and renewals. Prior to your birthday, you are more introspective and may need more time to yourself. After your birthday, you are ready to set new goals and explore new paths. Your career area continues to be very active, as you could be looking for a better position and improving your social-media presence. Friends, social groups, and professional networks are very positive for you this month. People are more open to your ideas and points of view, and more willing to support your work. In the latter half of the month, you are feeling more grounded and wanting to create a more secure income stream. You are also more likely to spend money impulsively, so think before you spend! Your view of relationships continues to change. This is a good time to make sure that you and your partner are pulling in the same direction

LEO (July 23–Aug. 22)

In the beginning of the month, you are more laid back and may need time for self-care and meditation, despite the fact that your career energies are extremely active this month. This is a better time to plan and mend your nets. You may want to take a leadership role because you feel your solutions can improve efficiency. You may also just be fed up and looking to start something on your own. Your confidence level is very strong, and you are willing to grab hold of something new and challenging. Relationships are still in a period of review and renewal. By the end of the month, you are feeling more in control. Career energies are very edgy toward the end of the month. Your tolerance will be very low, so surround yourself with supportive people!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept.22)

Career energies are getting back in alignment after a period when you were questioning your decisions. You should have cleaned out a lot of the past so you can set up a plan to move you forward. Business and community organizations can be very beneficial to you this month and next. You may want to take a leadership role there to promote your narrative. You are in a more creative time for writing and crafting a larger version of yourself on social media. You may want to explore podcasts, vlogs, or TikTok! You may also be having some internet interruptions, so it could be time to find a new provider. Relationships can be very comforting if you are able to allow others to help you! By the end of the month, you are ready to take a break and spend some time alone.

LIBRA (Sept. 23–Oct. 23)

It’s normal for Librans to want to partner with people, and you like the idea of sharing and having someone to be a sounding board. The relationship energies now are very positive. If you are involved, this is a time of renewal and enjoying those connections. If you are single, this is a time when you can attract potential partners. If you are having problems, it’s a good time to address those problems so your relationship will make you happy. You are communicating very well this month, and that is also having an impact on your career. You are more willing to stand up and be counted, so this is the month to promote your services on social media or with other platforms. In the latter half of the month, you are more ready to work with a team to achieve common goals. You continue to make an extra effort to pull yourself out of debt!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24–Nov. 21)

This is going to be an active month for you—a great time for advertising, teaching, and writing in early July. Later in the month, your career energies are very strong, so you will want to make decisions and take some action. Relationships can be very interesting this month, as they will need some TLC! If all is well, this is a great time to renew those bonds. If you are having problems, they will come to the surface so you can figure out what to do. This is a good time for therapy that helps you establish boundaries. The end of the month is especially edgy for relationships! You are likely to be very direct and to the point. There are power shifts happening within your family that need your attention. You are being given a choice as to how much influence and responsibility you want to have. Make sure you are the first to benefit from your choices!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov.22–Dec.21)

You have been focusing on your finances as the month opens. You are exploring investments and looking into generating a budget to cut back on needless expenses. Relationship energies are much more positive, which can help even the most difficult relationship. This is a better time for negotiations since people are more receptive. Health becomes a much more important issue over the next 40 days or so. This would be a super time to improve exercise and eating habits and get a checkup at the doctor. By mid-July, you are ready for a break. This is actually a great time for a vacation or a short weekend getaway. You are clearer with your communications, so it’s a good month for writing, blogging, and tweeting. Take some time to have fun this month!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22–Jan. 19)

Your relationship sector is very active in July. This can be a good time for discussions or making commitments. If you are having problems here, this could be the time for a “friendly” breakup if you aren’t able to achieve some resolution. You are improving your nest at home, or even considering a relocation. You want more wide-open spaces! Family members can be cantankerous, and may need your guiding hand. If you have children, they will be wanting more freedom and independence. You may need to find some boundaries that you can all live with. We all want more space to be ourselves without limits and judgment. You will want to break free from your agendas, especially at the end of the month! You are still occupied with creating financial freedom by being more cautious with your money and investments this year.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20–Feb. 18)

You are continuing to get your ducks in a row this month—as you’ve been doing for the last two years. You are developing better personal boundaries so when you say “no” or “yes,” you really mean it. Health has been a big concern for you since last month. You are exploring better eating and exercise habits. In the latter part of the month, your relationship arena is more active. Your partner needs more time and attention. This can be true for business partners as well as good friends. Home and family matters can be very active, and potentially very disruptive. You may feel the need to protect your home, so you’ll be on the lookout for activities that negatively impact your neighborhood. Choose your battles wisely, especially toward the end of the month. This is a good month to take action and move forward.

PISCES (Feb. 19–Mar. 20)

This is a better month to have fun and connect with your “inner child,” making sure she has plenty of cookies! This is also a more creative time for artistic endeavors, writing, or doing some acting. It’s been easier to spend money since last month, and your desire to get what you want is very strong. This is a great time to consider investments and even seek out a broker. You should have some cash that you can invest into making your life feel safer in the future. You are very guarded with your time and reluctant to make long-term commitments. You are also speaking more directly. Toward the end of the month, you are more concerned with diet and exercise. Your tolerance for drama at work could be zero by late July, so make sure you find some time and space to be alone!

This article appears in the July 2022 edition of OutSmart magazine.