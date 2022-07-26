Gayest & Greatest 2022: Vote For Your Local Favorites Now!

41 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

OutSmart’s 25th annual Gayest & Greatest Readers’ Choice Awards are now underway, and we need your help spotlighting Houston’s best.

Now is the time to voice your choice. We’re asking readers to vote for their local LGBTQ and ally favorites in over 200 categories—from the arts, to real estate, and nightlife—now through August 28.

CLICK HERE TO VOTE FOR YOUR FAVORITES

Your Gayest & Greatest 2022 nominations have been tabulated, and finalists for each of our categories have been identified. We’re now inviting you to select this year’s winners in another round of daily voting. If you don’t see your favorite listed, you can use the write-in field at the bottom of each category and nominate them.

The winners of this year’s Gayest & Greatest awards will be honored with certificates, an award ceremony, and in OutSmart’s October 2022 issue.

If you’ve been selected as a finalist, you can increase your chances of securing votes by letting your social media followers know that you’re a part of this year’s competition. Download these ready-made social media banners to share on all of your platforms. OutSmart also offers advertising opportunities to help raise your visibility.

For more information or to participate in the 2022 Gayest & Greatest Readers Choice Awards, go here.