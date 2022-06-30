Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: June 30–July 3, 2022

Thursday, June 30

Defend Abortion Rights Action Assembly

At 7 p.m., meet Socialists Alternative – Houston at the Montrose Center for an open conversation about defending abortion rights. The group will discuss plans for mobilizing the Democratic Party to codify the right to abortion into law.

Pride Movie Night

At 7 p.m., Sesh Coworking ends Pride month with an LGBTQ movie night featuring pizza, popcorn, and the 1995 comedy To Wong Foo. The film tells the story of three drag queens on a cross-country trip until their car breaks down, leaving them stranded in a small town.

Social Mixer: Stay Cool & Prideful

At 6 p.m., join the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus and the Harris County Young Democrats for a social mixer at JR’s Bar & Grill featuring Happy Hour drink specials and frozen treats.

Friday, July 1

Sticky Sweet Summer Show

At 8 p.m., longtime LGBTQ ally Tamarie Cooper kicks off the opening night of her Sticky Sweet Summer Show at MATCH. Presented by Catastrophic Theatre, the show is a hilarious, irreverent, all-new musical extravaganza featuring an original score played by a live band and performances from some of Houston’s funniest, quirkiest, and sometimes raunchiest actors.

Oh Snap! It’s a ’90s Hip Hop Party

At 8 p.m., go to House of Blues Houston for Oh Snap! It’s a ’90s Hip Hop Party. OutSmart has tickets to give away, so enter for your chance to win here.

Denali at ReBar

At 10 p.m., RuPaul’s Drag Race star Denali visits Houston for a performance at ReBar hosted by ONDI and joined by local drag stars Blackberri, Adriana LaRue, and Petty.

Saturday, July 2

Saturday Drag Brunch

At noon and 3 p.m., Lady Shamu hosts a drag brunch at Hamburger Mary’s Houston. Sip on mimosas while enjoying a variety of entertainers and themed shows.

Angela Mercy Benefit – Blazing Her Path to Texas America

At 6 p.m., Barcode hosts a benefit show to support Angela Mercy and her journey to the upcoming Miss Gay Texas America competition in Dallas. Mercy is the first alternate Miss Gay Gulf Coast America.

Our Bodies, Our Jokes

At 8 p.m., The Secret Group presents Our Bodies, Our Jokes: A Fundraiser Comedy Showcase. Hosted by Dusti Rhodes and Kate Vance, all proceeds from the event benefit The Lilith Fund, a reproductive rights organization that helps low-income people pay for abortions.

Sunday, July 3

Sunday Service Tea Dance

At 4 p.m., ReBar Houston hosts a Sunday Service Tea Dance. The event features drink specials, indoor and outdoor bars, and DJs Mel Frausto and Stephen Jusko providing two different atmospheres in one venue.

DETOX

At 10 p.m., go to BUDDY’S for DETOX, a weekly event featuring Houston’s best hip hop, bounce, trap, and rap DJs.

Sunday Funday Bingo

At 2 p.m., Michael’s Outpost presents Sunday Funday Bingo. The cards are free, and winners will receive prizes.

