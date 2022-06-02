Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: June 2–5, 2022

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, June 2

HRC Houston Pride Month Kickoff

At 5:30 p.m., meet HRC Houston at Pearl Bar for a Pride Month kickoff. Mix and mingle, sign up for future volunteer positions, buy Pride merch, and more.

Throw in da Bag – Thrift & Chat

At 6 p.m., enjoy the Normal Anomaly Initiative’s new space while thrifting. Purchase a $10 to $35 bag and then spend 5 minutes filling it up with garments from the LGBTQ organization’s racks. While at the event, you’ll also have the opportunity to meet the Normal Anomaly’s new team members Kimmie, James, and Brutas DeWayne.

Drag Idol at ReBar

At 10 p.m., the Drag Idol competition continues at ReBar. The weekly singing contest offers drag kings, queens, and androgynous performers the chance to win $2,000 in cash prizes.

Friday, June 3

Opening Reception for “Baseera Khan: Weight on History”

At 6 p.m., join the Moody Center for the Arts and Baseera Khan as they celebrate the summer 2022 opening of Khan’s “Weight on History” exhibition. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent interview with Khan, a nonbinary Texas native.

Houston Sabercats Pride Night

At 8 p.m., Houston SaberCats rugby team celebrates LGBTQ Pride at Aveva Stadium. Rainbow colors will be on display as the team faces the Austin Gilgronis. Use promo code SPACECITY for discounted tickets.

Willow Pill

At 11 p.m., RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Willow Pill visits Houston for a performance at ReBar. Hosted by ONDI, the drag show features numbers by Blackberri, Norvina, Luna of the Lillies, and Willow.

Saturday, June 4

Charity Pride Boot Camp at George

At 9 a.m., go to George Country Sports Bar for the bar’s annual Charity Pride Boot Camp, an outdoor workout session that doubles as a fundraiser for the Montrose Center. Bring your yoga mat, plenty of water, and (if you can) a cash donation.

Love Wins

At 11 a.m., Evny Events by Anvy presents Pride, Love Wins, a two-day event at Homewood Suites Houston Northwest Cy-Fair. The LGBTQ celebration includes a pool party, vendors, food, DJs, and the crowning of the Envy Pride king and queen.

Be Queer, Drink Beer HTX!

At 2 p.m., visit Urban South HTX brewery for its annual Pride Party. The Be Queer, Drink Beer HTX event includes the release of three limited-edition sour beers (Beaming, Triple Spilled: Rainbow, and Proud Punch), drag performances by Angelina DM Trailz, Alyanna IV Bones, Kalani Ross Khalo, and pop-up shops courtesy of HTX Market.

The Menil Collection’s 35th Birthday Party

At 4 p.m., celebrate the Menil Collection’s 35th birthday with an outdoor concert and refreshments on the front lawn of the Montrose art museum. Throughout the evening, Menil curators will be giving short talks about their current exhibitions.

Sunday, June 5

Drag Brunch Benefitting Pride Galveston

At noon, Scotty’s Pub on the Bay hosts a brunch to help raise funds for Pride Galveston’s September 2022 celebration. The event features performances by Mr. Pride Galveston Brutas Dewayne Monroe, Miss Island Goddess Chachie Pedraza Van Wales, and Miss Spookums Wilhelmina Guess.

Elegant Horror LGBTQIA+ Youth Prom

At 6 p.m., the Montrose Center’s Hatch Youth Prom for queer youth ages 13 to 20 returns to Numbers nightclub. This year’s celebration is themed Elegant Horror and is emceed by Blackberri, with the Space Kiddettes on the turntables.

Life, Love & Lashes

At 8 p.m., RuPaul’s Drag Race star Alyssa Edwards comes to the Wortham Theater Center with her Life, Love & Lashes tour.

Holy Karaoke

At 8 p.m., Kindred says goodbye to outgoing pastor Ashley Dellagiacoma with karaoke at Barcode Houston. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on the LGBTQ-affirming Lutheran congregation.

Keith & Dexter Present Taste the Rainbow

At 5:30 p.m., go to Belvedere Uptown Park for Taste the Rainbow presented by gay Houston couple Keith Clark and Dexter Williams. The Pride extravaganza will feature beats by DJ Krazzy Kris, eats by Kei’s Kravings, and cocktails by Belvedere Uptown Park.

Want your LGBTQ Houston event listed in our weekend roundup? Email editor@outsmartmagazine.com.