Obituary: Randall Wayne Jobe

By the friends and family of Randall Wayne Jobe:

On June 2, 2022 Randall Wayne Jobe gently left this earth to spend eternity where there is no illness, pain, nor sorrow.

Randall was born on May 17, 1955, to Wayne Freeland Jobe and Fonda May Jobe in Cottle County Hospital, Paducah Texas. He was preceded in death by both parents. He is survived by sister, Linda Jobe Williams, sister Joy Jobe Brown and her husband Don Brown, 4 nieces, 4 nephews, 8 great nieces, 13 great nephews, 2 great-great nieces, and 2 great-great nephews.

Randall graduated from Brazoswood High School and Brazosport Community College before moving to Houston. Always an actor, he performed in his first play in the second grade, won a talent contest in third grade, singing “I Want to Hold Your Hand” by the Beatles and in the summer after fourth grade he portrayed one of the orphans in “Oliver”. He continued his acting endeavors in high school, was President of the Thespian Club and Accapella Choir and the rest is Houston legend history.

After moving to Houston Randall performed in many theaters including productions in Theatre Under the Stars in such musicals as “Canterbury Tales” and “Fiddler on the Roof”, too many productions to mention with Risky Business, Stages Theatre, Celebration Theatre, The Comedy Workshop, The Great Caruso, Music Box, Ovations, and many, many more.

Randall was the Promotions Manager for Charles Armstrong Enterprises for over twenty years, was the Director of Business and a Contributing Feature Writer for Montrose Star, an artist, an advocate, and a volunteer (Omega House was a place close to his heart), an ordained minister who officiated at a friend’s wedding, a fashion icon and friend to everyone.

There will be a memorial service held on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Bering Memorial United Church of Christ, 1440 Harold Street, Houston Texas 77006. The service will be streamed live.

Festive dress is requested, rainbow colors are encouraged, and masks are required.

There will also be a Celebration of Life at ReBar Bar and Grill, 202 Tuam St. Houston, TX 77006 on Saturday, July 16, 2022. More information on that soon.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to Bering Memorial United Church of Christ for the “Children’s Playground Fund.”