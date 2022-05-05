Queer Things to Do in Houston this Weekend: May 5–8, 2022

Thursday, May 5

Steak Night at George

At 6:30 p.m., celebrate Cinco de Mayo at George Country Sports Bar. In honor of the holiday, this week’s Steak Night features everyone’s favorite off-the-menu special, Bone-In Pork Chops.

UHD Thursday Night Concert Series

At 7 p.m., go to Discovery Green for UHD’s weekly Thursday Night Concert Series. This week’s event features tunes by Las Fenix, a band of sisters from Houston, and Morena Roas, a local queer singer and rapper. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on Roas.

What Dreams May Come

From Thursday through Sunday, Rabit and Lane Stewart, co-founders of the electronic music label Halcyon Veil, are bringing their new pop-up event to Bill Arning Exhibitions. What Dreams May Come is a unique experience that blends visual art with music.

Friday, May 6

First Friday Meet & Eat

At noon, the Greater Houston LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts its monthly lunch mixer at Urban Eats. The casual event is open to all who are interested in networking and learning more about the Chamber.

FReadom Fair at Hatch Youth

At 6:30 p.m., the Katy ISD students who have led FReadom efforts against book banning since February will be distributing LGBTQ+ and BIPOC books during Hatch Youth’s meeting at the Montrose Center. A presentation and panel discussion will follow the distribution.

People of Texas Town Hall – Pearland

At 7 p.m., LGBTQ ally and Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke brings his People of Texas Campaign to Silverlake Church in Pearland. O’Rourke faces incumbent Governor Greg Abbott in the November 2022 election.

Daya Betty

At 11 p.m., RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 star Daya Betty makes an appearance at ReBar. Hosted by ONDI, the show features performances by Dynasty Banks, Edna Anderson, Hugh Dandy, Lucy Paradisco, and Betty herself.

Saturday, May 7

Free Comic Book Day 2022

At 11 a.m., The queer- and Black-owned Gulf Coast Cosmos Comic Book Co. is celebrating Free Comic Book Day at its shop in Third Ward with a full day of activities, raffles, giveaways, and a meet-and-greet with Houston comic Lane Fobbs. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on Gulf Coast Cosmos Comic Book Co.

Watershed’s ‘Better Late Than Never’ Third Anniversary

At 2 p.m., Watershed celebrates three years of bites, beers, and booze with raffles, games, and a drag show featuring Queen Persephone and Veronica Strutts.

JR’s 40th Anniversary Party

At 9 p.m., JR’s Bar & Grill continues its weeklong 40th-anniversary celebration with drink specials, karaoke, and a drag show featuring some of Houston’s biggest stars. Hosted by Kofi, the drag show starts at 11 p.m. and features Mistress Isabel, Angelina DM Trailz, Reign LaRue, Blackberri, and Mulan Alexander.

Sunday, May 8

Mother’s Day Brunch & Drag

At noon, celebrate Mother’s Day with drag brunch at Murdoch’s Backyard in Cypress. Hosted by Dina with a D and Ian Syder Blake, this event is the perfect combination of buffet-style brunch and Disney-themed drag-queen and -king performances.

Cub-Tastic Celebration

At 4 p.m., two teams from the LGBTQ-affirming Montrose Softball League Association (MSLA), the Cubcakes and the Cub-ees, host a joint Sunday Funday. The Cub-Tastic Celebration features both live and silent auctions, Jell-O shots, raffles, and more.

FLAS TRANS Center Benefit Show

At 10:30 p.m., participate in a fundraiser for the FLAS TRANS Center at Club Crystal. Emceed by Monika Adams, the benefit show supports FLAS’ mission to enhance behavioral health by providing wellness services to the Latino community.

