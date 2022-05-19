Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: May 19–22, 2022

14 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, May 19

Vote & Bingo in the Heights

At 5:30 p.m., join openly gay Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Place 2 candidate Steve Duble for Vote & Bingo in the Heights at the SPJST 88 Lodge. Bingo will be held in the building’s annex while the main building serves as an early-voting polling location until 7 p.m. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Duble’s campaign.

Let’s Talk About It

At 7 p.m., the T.R.U.T.H. Project presents Let’s Talk About It at MATCH. The organization, which helps educate and mobilize LGBTQ communities of color and their allies, will present a wellness panel led by Kevin Dapree and featuring Jordan Edwards, Dr. Daryl Shorter, Tom Robinson, Shadawn McCants, and Natalie Tellez.

Jackie Beat & Sherry Vine: The Dirty 30 Tour!

At 8 p.m., legendary drag icons Jackie Beat and Sherry Vine celebrate 30 years of friendship, show-biz shenanigans, and trail-blazing clownery at ReBar. The two “seasoned” professionals honor their decades of performing in drag with an exciting new all-live show.

Friday, May 20

All Stars Drag Race Viewing Party

At 7 p.m., go to JR’s Bar & Grill for a RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 7: All Winner Season viewing party.

Housing Our Future Gala

At 7:30 p.m., The Montrose Center presents its annual Housing Our Future Gala at The Ballroom at Bayou Place. Themed TV Land, this year’s celebration pays homage to “the golden gays of television,” so dress up as your favorite television character or come in your best cocktail attire and spend time with local LGBTQ community leaders and friends.

Dear Human Animals

At 8 p.m., Berlin’s Soya the Cow visits Houston to present their show Dear Human Animals at MATCH. Soya, a singing drag cow, will discuss animal rights, climate activism, music, and feminism.

Numbers Celebrates One Year Back in Business

At 9 p.m., Numbers nightclub celebrates one year since its post-COVID reopening. The bar, which is located in Houston’s Montrose gayborhood, is marking the moment with 2019 drink specials and prices all night. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Numbers.

Omar Apollo

At 7 p.m., gay singer-songwriter Omar Apollo brings his new music to White Oak Music Hall. Apollo’s debut album, Ivory, is out now.

Saturday, May 21

BrunchCade

At noon, join the Houston Gaymers at Cidercade for games, food, and community. There is a $10 admission fee for unlimited games, and the Gaymers will eat pizza as a group at 1 p.m. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on the Houston Gaymers.

Victory Fund Weekend Canvass with Ben Chou and Marty Rouse

At noon on Saturday and Sunday, the LGBTQ Victory Fund canvasses for Ben Chou, an openly gay Democratic candidate that the organization has endorsed for Harris County Commissioner Precinct 4. He is currently facing opponent Leslie Briones in a runoff election. If elected this November, Chou would be the first openly LGBTQ county commissioner elected in Texas.

Planet Moo

At 5 p.m., Soya the Cow debuts her first exhibition, Planet Moo, at the University of Houston. Presented by Goethe Pop Up Houston, the exhibition showcases photographs, video works, masks, and costumes that will transport you into her fascinating bovine universe.

Phoebe Bridgers

At 7 p.m., bisexual songstress Phoebe Bridgers visits White Oak Music Hall during her tour to promote her second studio album, Punisher.

Sunday, May 22

Open NOH8 Photoshoot

At 2 p.m., join the NOH8 Campaign at Holiday Inn Express & Suites Houston-Downtown Convention Center to get your NOH8 photograph taken. Funds raised by the NOH8 Campaign are used to raise awareness for marriage and human equality, as well as anti-discrimination and anti-bullying.

Sunday Funday Vibe

At 4 p.m., DJ Easton presents Sunday Funday at BUDDY’S. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on DJ Easton.

Want your LGBTQ Houston event listed in our weekend roundup? Email editor@outsmartmagazine.com.