Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: May 12–15, 2022

Thursday, May 12

Steak Night at George

At 5:30 p.m., George Country Sports Bar hosts its weekly Steak Night by Free Grillin, which now features contactless ordering. Voted this year’s “Best Steak Night at a Bar” by OutSmart readers, George offers steaks, chops, and seafood.

Calls & Queso

At 6 p.m., the Houston LGBTQ+ Political Caucus hosts a phone bank at the Montrose Center. The organization will be calling Houston voters to inform them about the upcoming primary runoffs election and discuss the LGBTQ issues that they should consider in the November midterm elections.

Olivia Rodrigo

At 8 p.m., LGBTQ fan-favorite artist Olivia Rodrigo performs at 713 Music Hall. The ‘Hope Ur OK’ singer will perform songs from her debut album, Sour.

Friday, May 13

LGBTQ Veterans Happy Hour

At 6 p.m., BUDDY’S hosts its monthly Happy Hour for LGBTQ military veterans. The event occurs every second Friday of the month, and parking and admission are free.

Jell-O Shot Making with Bayou City Pups

At 6 p.m., go to RIPCORD for a Jell-O shot making party with the Bayou City Pups in advance of the group’s May bar night. A TABC license is required to make Jell-O shots.

Spring Art Gallery Exhibition

Friday through Sunday, the Houston Art Gallery Association hosts its inaugural Spring Art Gallery Celebration across the city. The celebration will take place at Anya Tish Gallery, Bill Arning Exhibitions, Bisong Art Gallery, and other locations. For a full list of locations and event hours, go here.

Saturday, May 14

Harris County Meet-Up

At 1 p.m., join Equality Texas at Lazy Oaks Beer Garden for a Harris County Meet-Up. Learn about the LGBTQ political advoacy organization’s plan to advance equality locally and across Texas, and meet the group’s new Harris County field director, Miranda Wood.

Slay All Day

At 2 p.m., head over to Social Beer Garden for their weekly drag show Slay All Day. The event is hosted by Luna of the Lilies and features beats by GNDRBNDR and performances by Annalee Naylor.

Montrose Makers Market

At noon, local LGBTQ artist Crystal Murley hosts Montrose Makers Market, an art market featuring local LGBTQ vendors. The event takes place in the South Beach parking lot and is family- and pet-friendly.

Sunday, May 15

Victory Fund Houston Champagne Brunch

At 11 a.m., the Victory Fund’s annual Houston Champagne Brunch at the Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston toasts LGBTQ political power and several out candidates running for office. Featured speakers include Annise Parker, Jonathan Estrada, Lori Lightfoot, Celia Israel, and Ann Johnson.

Boheme’s Famous Drag Brunch

At 11 a.m., head over to Bar Boheme for their Sunday Funday Drag Brunch featuring Cyn City, Chloe C. Ross, and Angelina DM Trailz. DJ Athenz will be on the turntables until 4:30 p.m.

ERSICSS Membership Meeting

At noon, the Empire of the Royal Sovereign and Imperial Court of the Single Star (ERSICSS), an LGBTQ social organization, hosts its monthly membership meeting at the Montrose Center.

