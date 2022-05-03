Obituary: Michael Lee Mortensen

24 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

It is with profound sadness that we announce that our dear Michael Lee Mortensen (M&M) passed away on April 11 at the age of 28. Michael was born on February 7, 1994, and raised in Friendswood, Texas. Michael graduated from Clear Springs High School, before going on to attend The University of Texas at Austin on a full Terry scholarship. He dreamed of one day becoming a doctor and of a second career breeding border collies like his mom.

Michael is survived by his beloved mother, Gale Jefford; sister, Lauren Mortensen; grandmother, Margie Jefford; father, Mike Mortensen; grandfather, Harold Mortensen and his wife, Judy; grandmother, Margaret Bridges; dogs, Blitzen and Ty-Boy; best friends, David Maly and Shadan Larki; and the close friends he made at each and every stage of his life. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jeff Jefford; and his great-aunt, Willo Dean Davis.

He was at his happiest when surrounded by his loved ones. Michael had the most beautiful soul and the most incredible way about him. He could take anything and make it gay and wonderful. To know Michael was to know freedom, life, love, and expression. He had a light that touched everyone he met and a laugh that bloomed from deep inside him. He was brave and fearless. To be loved by Michael meant a love that was fierce and unequivocal, an acceptance that was unconditional. He was Michael, the greatest of confidants. He was love.

We could all stand to be a lot more like Michael. He touched us all more deeply than words can express. A world without Michael is a much sadder one, a lonelier one. We will mourn him for the rest of our days. But in his honor, we will press on, striving to be the light to others that he was to us. Like he did without even trying, we will strive to do good to those around us. Like him, we will live a life that is true to ourselves and remember the importance of fun. We won’t be afraid to have a drink or tell a joke, or to stand for what’s right in the world. Like him, we will do good, in his honor.

Local services will be held for him on May 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Pine Drive Baptist Church (705 Fm 517 Rd E, Dickinson, TX 77539) with a wake held afterward at a private residence in the Montrose section of Houston (1522 California Street, Apt. 3, Houston, TX 77006). The wake will go deep into the night. Please join us as we remember and celebrate the life of our beloved grandson, son, brother, and friend. The family asks that as many people come as possible and show their PRIDE. We want Michael’s services to be just like him, a true celebration of life, love, and being true to yourself.

Michael was buried in his family plot at Oaklawn Cemetery in Batesville, Arkansas at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, under the direction of Roller-Crouch Funeral Home. May he rest in peace.