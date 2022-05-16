Lady Gaga Announces a New Tour Stop in Houston

63 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Couldn’t get your tickets to see Lady Gaga in Dallas? You’re in luck!

Mother Monster has added three new stops to her upcoming Chromatica Ball tour, including a Houston performance at Minute Maid Park on September 13.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 20, at 10 a.m., and Citi Card holders, Verizon customers, Astros members, and others have early access to purchase tickets. For all U.S. shows, $1 from each ticket sold benefits Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation, a nonprofit that supports the wellness of young people by working with them “to make the world kinder and braver.”

The LGBTQ icon released her sixth #1-charting studio album Chromatica on May 29, 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The album’s tour was postponed twice due to stay-at-home regulations.

While Chromatica made for fun lockdown listening, Texas fans were excited for the opportunity to hear “Rain on Me,” “Sour Candy,” and “911” live. Tickets for Gaga’s Dallas show (previously the star’s only stop in the Lone Star State) went on sale in March and nearly sold out within a few hours. Floor seats are now reselling for upwards of $2,000.

Here’s hoping Houston’s Little Monsters land the seats they’re wishing for in Minute Maid Park’s 40,000-seat stadium.

To purchase tickets to Chromatica Ball, visit ladygaga.com/tour. Keep up with Lady Gaga on Instagram at @ladygaga.