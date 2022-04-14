Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Easter 2022 Edition

Thursday, April 14

Steak Night at George

At 6:30 p.m., Free Grillin’ and George Country Sports Bar present their weekly Steak Night. Pre-order your choice of steak, chops, or seafood with sides, and pick it up when it’s ready.

Drag Bingo with Queen Persephone

At 8 p.m., go to Angel Share for bingo night hosted by Queen Persephone, Outsmart’s Gayest & Greatest 2021 Most Divine Drag Queen. Angel Share is a charity bar that supports a different nonprofit group every month. With every food or drink purchase, guests receive a ticket to vote for their favorite charity, and the charity with the most tickets at the end of the month wins 100 percent of the contest proceeds.

Drag Idol

At 10 p.m., the Drag Idol competition continues at ReBar. The weekly singing contest offers drag kings, queens, and androgynous performers the chance to win $2,000 in cash prizes.

Friday, April 15

HeART& SOUL Vol. 117

At 8 p.m., the T.R.U.T.H. Project presents HeART&SOUL Vol. 117 at MATCH. The experience features an open mic and artists who share stories about their journey, as a tribute to Nina Simone and James Baldwin.

BUDDY’S Ink

At 6 p.m., get tattooed at BUDDY’S Houston during their BUDDY’S Ink event. Artist Megan Medina will be offering her tattooing services that range in price from $80 to $150. Food provided by Tacos Orlando.

Lloyd & Ricky at Ovations Night Club

At 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, gay musicians Lloyd Coleman and Ricky Comeaux perform at Ovations Night Club in Rice Village. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on Coleman and Comeaux’s career highlights.

Saturday, April 16

Revel-TEA Dance

At 2 p.m., gay Houston coouple Anthony Villereal and Jeffrey Harmon present Revel-TEA Dance, featuring New York’s DJ Ben Baker, at 77 Degrees HTX.

Slay All Day

At 2 p.m., head over to Social Beer Garden for their weekly drag show Slay All Day. The event is hosted by Luna of the Lilies and features beats by GNDRBNDR, with performances by Annalee Naylor.

Wordmatician: She Speaks Easy

At 7 p.m., Tiffany Scales, also known as the Wordmatician, celebrates 20 years of spoken-word performances at MATCH. The evening features poetry by Scales and guest appearances by B. Soleil, Bruce Allmighty Word, SAINT, and VDJ Sly Foxx. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on Scales.

Easter Weekend at Eagle

At 9 p.m., celebrate Easter weekend at Eagle with tunes by DJ Tony Moran. The festivities continue with a drag show on Sunday starring Alexy’us Paris, Tommie Ross, Lana Blake, and Roxanne Collins.

Sunday, April 17

Boheme Drag Brunch

At 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Bar Boheme hosts their Sunday Funday Drag Brunch featuring Cyn City, Chloe C. Ross, and Angelina DM Trailz. DJ Athenz will be on the turntables.

Bunnies on the Bayou

At 1 p.m., Bunnies on the Bayou returns to Sesquicentennial Park with Australian DJ Dan Slater and Grammy award-winning musician DJ Tracy Young. Purchase tickets to the 21+ event at bunniesonthebayou.org/events.

Brunch at Hamburger Mary’s

At 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., Hamburger Mary’s presents B!tch, Do You Even Brunch? Hosted by Lady Shamu, the event features performances by Alexye’us Paris, Kitty Kontour, Tommie Ross, and Norvina DuBois.



Want your LGBTQ Houston event listed in our weekend roundup? Email editor@outsmartmagazine.com.