Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: April 7–10, 2022

Thursday, April 7

Art Car Parade Weekend

Beginning at 9 a.m., the Orange Show Center for Visionary Arts kicks off its 35th Annual Art Car Parade in downtown Houston. Presented by Team Gillman, the free four-day event for all ages features over 250 mobile masterpieces. For the full lineup of events, go here.

Spirit Iniquity XXXI and 10th Annual Spirit of Leather Awards Dinner

At 7 p.m., the National Leather Association–Houston (NLA-H) presents its Spring Iniquity XXXI and Spirit of Leather Awards Dinner at the Montrose Center. Tickets are $40 and include dinner, cocktails, BDSM/Leather informational classes, and more. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on NLA-H.

Drag Idol

At 10 p.m., the Drag Idol competition continues at ReBar. The weekly singing contest offers drag kings, queens, and androgynous performers the chance to win $2,000 in cash prizes.

Friday, April 8

Drag Night

At 7 p.m., the Rice Queer Resource Center hosts a drag show at McCurty College. This Rice Pride Week event features performances by Reign LaRue, Vitamin B, and Angelina DM Trailz.

The Vixen Live

At 11:30 p.m., RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vixen makes an appearance at ReBar. Hosted by local drag superstar Blackberri, the show also features performances by Dynasty Banks, Hu’Nee Bee, and Degrassi Knoll.

Bearidise

At 10 p.m., Bears with beards will take over BUDDY’S for a night of go-go dancers and drink specials. The event is free, and includes free parking.

Saturday, April 9

Montrose Makers Market

At noon, local LGBTQ artist Crystal Murley hosts Montrose Makers Market, an art market featuring local LGBTQ vendors. The event takes place in the South Beach parking lot and is family- and pet-friendly.

Slay All Day

At 2 p.m., head over to Social Beer Garden for their weekly drag show Slay All Day. The event is hosted by Luna of the Lilies and features beats by GNDRBNDR and performances by Annalee Naylor.

Houston Gaymers April Meetup

At 5 p.m., the Houston Gaymers holds its April meetup at BUDDY’S. Meet fellow LGBTQ gamers while playing games on every major console. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on the Houston Gaymers.

HRC Houston Dinner

At 5:30 p.m., the Human Rights Campaign presents its annual Houston dinner, featuring keynote speaker Alexandra Billings, downtown at the Marriott Marquis Houston.

Spring Into Action

At 8 p.m., Pride Chorus Houston presents Spring Into Action, a musical event that explores civil-rights struggles from MLK to ACT UP and #MeToo through stories of protest, victory, and equality.

Charli XCX

At 7 p.m., longtime LGBTQ ally Charli XCX performs songs from her new album, CRASH, live at House of Blues Houston.

April 10

ERISICSS April Meeting

At 2 p.m., the Empire of the Royal Sovereign and Imperial Court of the Single Star Inc. (ERISICSS) hosts an open membership meeting at the Montrose Center. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on the historic LGBTQ nonprofit.

Bros * Bites * Balls

At 4 p.m., join three teams from the LGBTQ-affirming Montrose Softball League Association—the Rainbros, Silver Balls, and Fireballs—as they host an Easter egg basket raffle at George Country Sports Bar.

Drag Brunch

At 11 a.m., head over to Bar Boheme for their Sunday Funday Drag Brunch featuring Cyn City, Chloe C. Ross, and Angelina DM Trailz. DJ Athenz will be on the turntables until 4:30 p.m

Want your LGBTQ Houston event listed in our weekend roundup? Email editor@outsmartmagazine.com.