Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: April 28–May 1, 2022

Thursday, April 28

Houston Splash Weekend

From Thursday through Monday, Houston Splash hosts its weekend-long Black LGBTQ Pride celebration. For tickets and a full list of events, go here.

The Art of Black Pride

At 7 p.m., celebrate Black LGBTQ Pride at the Houston Museum of African American Culture. Presented by activist Harrison Homer Guy in conjunction with Houston Splash Weekend, the event features a solo exhibition by Black queer artist Hakeem Adewumi.

ActOUT featuring ‘Dead Man’s Cellphone

Alley Theatre hosts their free LGBTQ-themed ActOUT reception immediately before the 7:30 performance of Dead Man’s Cellphone, Sarah Ryhl’s off-the-wall comedy about the need to connect in a tech-obsessed world.

Mary’s After Dark

At 11 p.m., Hamburger Mary’s Houston stages a contest for Houston’s hottest bodies, hosted by Pat, Nate, Jamar, Dewayne Henry, Kevin, Ian, Gee, Kiron, Lor, and Courtney. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article about this drag-themed restaurant’s new downtown location.

Friday, April 29

The Big Queer Picture Show

At 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, The Big Queer Picture Show screens Great Freedom at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. The film blurs the years of post-war Germany into a multifaceted character study of Hans Hoffman as he finds himself in and out of prison for “perverse” homosexual attraction. A panel discussion addressing the history of cruising in Houston will follow Friday’s screening, featuring three artists and organizers on the local queer scene.

TMP 5th-Anniversary Cocktail Hour

At 7 p.m., the Mahogany Project (TMP) celebrates five years at 2220 Commerce St. The event features food, drinks, karaoke, raffles, entertainment, and more. To purchase tickets, go here. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on TMP’s new center for Black transgender Houstonians. ADD LINKS

Daniel Franzese

At 8 p.m., openly gay comedian, actor, and activist Daniel Franzese brings his standup to Rockefeller’s Houston. Franzese is well known for his portrayal of the iconic out character Damien in Tina Fey’s Mean Girls, as well as Eddie, an HIV-positive man in HBO’s Looking.

Saturday, April 30

Wigs & Waffles ft. Maddy Morphosis

At 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., RuPaul’s Drag Race star Maddy Morphosis performs during ReBar’s weekly Wigs & Waffles drag brunches. Morphosis made history this year by becoming the first straight and cisgender man to complete in Drag Race.

Black Queer AF Music Festival

At 3 p.m., The Normal Anomaly presents Houston’s first Black LGBTQ music festival at Stampede Houston, featuring multiple performers, the launch of several Black queer businesses, immersive games, lots of outdoor space, and more. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on the Black Queer AF Music Festival.

Houston Pride LGBTQ Celebration Kickoff Party

At 7 p.m., Pride Houston 365 kicks off its June Pride festivities with a party at JR’s Bar & Grill. There will be several announcements during the event, including this year’s parade theme, grand marshal winners, information about upcoming events, and more.

Sunday, May 1

Bar Boheme

At 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., Bar Boheme hosts their Sunday Funday Drag Brunch featuring Cyn City, Chloe C. Ross, and Angelina DM Trailz. DJ Athenz will be on the turntables.

All That Glitters Drag Brunch

At noon and 2:30 p.m., Scotty’s Pub presents All That Glitters Drag Brunch. Hosted by Kiki Dion Van Wales with tunes from DJ Jamie Waymire, the show features performances by Alexia Crawford and Laisha LaRue.

Mayday, Mayday

At 3 p.m., don’t miss Mayday, Mayday at Michael’s Outpost, Montrose’s only piano bar. Your favorite bartenders will be in drag, and proceeds from the event benefit SPCA Houston.

Want your LGBTQ Houston event listed in our weekend roundup? Email editor@outsmartmagazine.com.