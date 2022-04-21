Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: April 21–24, 2022

Thursday, April 21

Steak Night at George

At 5:30 p.m., George Country Sports Bar hosts its weekly Steak Night by Free Grillin, which now features contactless ordering. Voted this year’s “Best Steak Night at a Bar” by OutSmart readers, George offers steaks, chops, and seafood.

Moonlight

At 7:30 p.m., Pride Houston 365 presents a screening of Moonlight at Rooftop Cinema Club. Enjoy the Oscar-winning LGBTQ movie while taking in views of downtown Houston.

Sing Thursdays

At 7:30 p.m., Sing returns at Hamburger Mary’s Houston’s new downtown location. Hosted by Muffy Blake Vanderbilt III, the musical event features performances by Ron Kerr and Symphony Cook.

Friday, April 22

Tig Notaro: Hello Again

At 7 p.m., the Society for the Performing Arts presents Tig Natro, an out lesbian Emmy- and Grammy-nominated stand-up comedian, at the Wortham Theater Center.

DJ Rozes

At 9 p.m., Houston’s own DJ Rozes makes her debut at Pearl Bar. Rozes learned to DJ during quarantine to create more representation for queer women of color in a male-dominated field.

Koco Caine

At 11:30 p.m., Dragula Season 4 star Koko Caine visits ReBar Houston. Hosted by Luna of the Lillies and Annalee Naylor, the event features performances by Lexus Chandelier and Dynasty Banks.

Saturday, April 23

Archway Gallery Anniversary

At 5 p.m., longtime OutSmart supporter Archway Gallery celebrates its 46th anniversary. Look back on the gallery’s history while enjoying music by jazz pianist Bob Henschen, light refreshments, and words by members.

Resurrection MCC Anniversary Gala

At 7 p.m., Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church holds its 50th Anniversary Gala at Hotel ZaZa Memorial City. Admission price includes two drink tickets, a three-course meal, dancing, entertainment, and a silent auction.

Stoodio 54

At 7 p.m., Abundantly Queer members Stoo and the Space Kiddettes present Stoodio 54 at the House of Blues Bronze Peacock Room. The event features special guests Belial, Isaac Niaz, Nate Drop, Carmina Vavra, Hank Honey, Damien, and Dynasty Banks. Throw on your best disco and ’70s glam to celebrate Stoo’s birthday.

Charity Drag Show

At 7 p.m., the Houston Gaymers’ Charity Drag Show is back at Social Beer Garden HTX. Join the LGBTQ gaming group for a night of nerdy drag performances hosted by Lynn Adonis.

Starry Night

At 8 p.m., the Houston Pride Band presents Starry Night at MATCH. The musical event is inspired by the cosmos and includes select songs from Star Wars, The Planets, Star Trek, and other popular favorites.

Sunday, April 24

Spring Fashion Drag Brunch at Scotty’s Pub

At noon and 2:30 p.m., Scotty’s Pub hosts its first drag shows of the year, starring Kiki Dion Von Wales, Tisha Flowers, Starr Alexander, and DJ Jamie Waymire.

Love Remains: Kindred Celebrates 100 Years of Ministry

At 4 p.m., Kindred, an LGBTQ-affirming Christian community, marks its 100th year in Montrose with an online celebration. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on Kindred’s anniversary.

Sunday Funday Vibe

At 5 p.m., wrap up your weekend with DJ Easton at BUDDY’S. DJ Easton is the founder of OUT & PROUD LIVE, Houston’s only LGBTQ-owned and -operated radio station, phone app, and website.

