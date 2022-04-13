Arts & EntertainmentFront Page A&E

OutSmart Ticket Giveaways: Black Queer+ Advancement Music Festival at Stampede Houston on April 30

Enter by Wednesday, 4/20, for your chance to win.

Photo of Staff Reporters Staff ReportersApril 13, 2022
103 1 minute read

The Normal Anomaly Inc.’s Black Queer+ Advancement Music Festival—a first-of-its-kind event—is coming to Stampede Houston on April 30. We have several pairs of VIP tickets to give away, so enter for your chance to win below! Winners will be announced one week before the festival, and tickets will be transferred via email.

Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent articles on the Black Queer+ Advancement Music Festival, its lineup of artists, and interviews with performers DJ Rocabye, Durand Bernarr, and Sevndeep

By submitting your email to this giveaway, you are opting-in for communications from OutSmart – the best way to stay in the know about the latest LGBTQ news, arts, entertainment, and local happenings. NOTE: Please stay up to date on current COVID-19 safety policies. Check the policy to attend this event here.

Comments

Photo of Staff Reporters Staff ReportersApril 13, 2022
103 1 minute read
Photo of Staff Reporters

Staff Reporters

Back to top button