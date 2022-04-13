Lloyd Coleman and Ricky Comeaux to Perform This Weekend

90 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Nearly 40 years ago, Hollywood’s Lloyd Coleman and Houston’s Ricky Comeaux had no idea what life had in store for them. Today, the men share many things including enormous talent, a commitment to beautiful music, and their status as cancer survivors.

“We have so much left to do—it’s a good thing 60 is the new 40!” Comeaux exclaims with a laugh.

The two gay men first met in the early 1980s while working at “America’s largest gay dance club,” Studio One in Los Angeles (and its attached live-music venue, The Backlot), where Coleman produced many memorable performances. Comeaux, a highly regarded vocalist, was appearing there as a special guest singing numbers that made him an L.A. favorite.

Fast-forward 40 years, and we find our friends teaming up again this weekend to launch their new show at Ovations Night Club in Rice Village. That venerable 100-year-old converted fur vault is an unrivaled space for intimate live cabaret performances.

Coleman and Comeaux have chosen to sing mostly duets to show off their distinctive sound, which has been described as “modern-day Simon & Garfunkel.” Their music can be lyrical or haunting, with a universal appeal that recalls greats like Groban, Bocelli, Lloyd-Weber, and Il Divo.

The two artists rehearsed online during the pandemic in preparation for their show’s launch. They were both undergoing life-saving treatments for cancer at the time, and they’re now doing well.

“The show wrote itself, [and it tells] a musical story of hope, love, levity, and courage through the songs.” Comeaux emphasizes. “We drew from our personal experiences to find the places that inspire.”

“We have discovered that not only do our voices improve with age, but we have more to say,” Coleman adds. “We want to use our voices to lift people up. Who doesn’t need a little of that these days?”

Their show is being arranged and conducted by musical director Mitch Kaplan, and is brilliantly supported by The Keith Vivens Trio. Kaplan is an award-winning writer who has worked as Sara Burnhart’s musical director for more than 35 years. “I am blessed to have worked with some of the most talented in the business, and I am honored to work with Lloyd and Ricky again after our time together at The Backlot 35 years ago,” Kaplan says.

Locally, Comeaux was the powerhouse vocal frontman for the popular groups Euphoric Heat and Atwood & Comeaux—arguably the most-booked musical acts in Houston for two decades. He recently released his solo album If I Ruled the World, which is still breaking records on Spotify with its version of “Hallelujah” performed with the Houston Boychoir.

Coleman began his musical career as a singer-songwriter in Phoenix, Arizona, performing with The Young Ambassadors. After moving to Kona, Hawaii, he wrote and recorded jingles for radio station KLUA in addition to performing with the group Mainland. He has starred in multiple productions of Chicago and performed as a cabaret artist in clubs across the country for years. He most recently produced the film documentary Studio One Forever, to be released later this year.

The Lloyd & Ricky duo is already booked to perform in Hollywood, San Diego, San Francisco, New York, Phoenix, Palm Springs, Honolulu, and Kona, so don’t miss seeing them at the beginning of their latest journey this weekend.

What: Lloyd & Ricky perform with The Keith Vivens Trio

When: April 15 and 16, 7 p.m.

Where: Ovations Night Club, 2536 Times Blvd. in Rice Village

Tickets: buy.ticketstothecity.com/venue.php?org_id=655