Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: Transgender Day of Visibility 2022 Edition

Wednesday, March 30

You’re Beautiful!

At 8 p.m., the Montrose Angels present You’re Beautiful!, a Transgender Day of Visibility event, at ReBar Houston. Hosted by drag performer Adriana LaRue, the celebration features trans speakers sharing coming-out stories and advice, beauty experts providing services and offering tips, and headshots by photographer Victor Contreras.

Houston Rockets Pride Night

At 7:30 p.m., the Houston Rockets host their second annual LGBTQ Pride Night at the Toyota Center. The event features a lineup of local and national queer activists. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent article on Pride Night.

Dirty Pop

At 9:30 p.m., go to Pearl Bar for the Kings of Houston’s Dirty Pop! Hosted by Ian Syder-Blake, this week’s drag king showcase features a lineup of entertainers including Brixlee Coven, Carmina Vavra, Damien, Hugh Dandy, Senpai, and Dino Myte Dandy.

Thursday, March 31

FOLX-Tales

At 5:30 p.m., The Mahogany Project Inc. presents FOLX-Tales. The event highlights the living legacy of Black trans and gender-diverse individuals living and contributing to Houston’s rich cultural mix. FOLX-Tales’ event location is private; for details, register here.

Drag Bingo Night

At 7:30 p.m., go to Eureka Heights Brewing Co. for Drag Bingo Night featuring Desi Love-Blake. The free game night takes place every last Thursday of the month in Eureka Heights’ taproom.

Karaoke Night

At 9:30 p.m., get your karaoke on at Michael’s Outpost with hosts Dina Jacobs and Ty Frazier.

Friday, April 1

VGL Houston: Queer+ Dodgeball

At 6 p.m., VGL Houston kicks off its spring 2022 Queer+ Dodgeball season at Main Street Soccer. The 8-week indoor dodgeball league is open to all LGBTQ and ally players.

Transgender Day of Visibility Rally

At 6:30 p.m., Houston’s leading trans organizations host a Transgender Day of Visibility Rally at the Montrose Center. The event includes a program of speakers and presentations from The Normal Anomaly Initiative, Save Our Sisters United, Inc., Texas Transgender Nondiscrimination Scholars, and more. For a full list of speakers, go here.

Girl in Red

At 7 p.m., queer singer-songwriter artist Marie Ulvin, also known as Girl in Red, brings her tour to House of Blues Houston.

Remembering When Rock Was Young: The Elton John Tribute

At 8 p.m., Miller Outdoor Theatre kicks off its 2022 season with an Elton John Tribute. This outdoor and online stage experience features performer Craig A. Meyer and captures the music, costumes, and charisma of the iconic openly gay artist Sir Elton John.

Saturday, April 2

Art in the Park

At 10 a.m., Midtown Houston presents Art in the Park at Bagby Park. The outdoor fine art festival celebrates the artistic diversity found within Midtown.

People of Texas Town Hall

At noon, LGBTQ ally and Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke brings his People of Texas Campaign to Lazy Oaks Beer Garden. O’Rourke faces incumbent Governor Greg Abbott in the November 2022 election.

Olympus Rolls Again

At 1 p.m., the Krewe of Olympus presents Olympus Rolls Again at BUDDY’S. The LGBTQ Mardi Gras group will provide lite bites, drink tickets for event underwriters, and a new-member signup.

Rock the Kashbah!

At 7 p.m., the Diana Foundation hosts its 69th annual Diana Awards Show at The Parador. Celebrating its 69th anniversary, the Diana Foundation is recognized as the nation’s oldest active LGBTQ organization.

Dinner Before Bar Night

At 7:30 p.m., join the National Leather Association–Houston (NLA-H) for dinner at Cafe Express before the group heads out for a bar night. NLA-H is an LGBTQ-affirming organization dedicated to service and education about the leather/BDSM/kink community at large.

Sunday, April 3

Pride Ride Does ‘Tour de Houston’

At 6:30 a.m., Pride Bike Ride Houston meets up at Eagle Houston before embarking on a bike ride around the city. The LGBTQ bike-riding group will begin their ride at 7 a.m.

Sunday Service

At 11:30 a.m., Blackberri hosts a Sunday Service drag brunch at ReBar. The weekly all-ages event features a seasonal menu and a rotating cast of drag entertainers.

Celebrating Obama Portraits Tour

At 1 p.m., the Obama Portraits Tour opens at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. Enjoy free general admission to the exhibit, which features paintings of Barack and Michelle Obama by artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald. Wiley, a gay man, was the first Black artist to paint an official presidential portrait for the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery.

