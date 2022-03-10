Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: March 10–13, 2022

Thursday, March 10

Fletcher

At 7 p.m., Live Nation presents Fletcher at House of Blues Houston. The queer rock musician’s 2016 song “Wasted Youth” reached #1 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists Chart.

Sylvia at Houston Ballet

At 7:30 p.m., the Houston Ballet kicks off their production of Sylvia, the story of a mythological heroine and her mortal lover. Tickets at houstonballet.org.

So You Think You Can Drag

At 11 p.m., head over to JR’s Bar & Grill for their amateur drag-performer contest So You Think You Can Drag, hosted by Kofi.

Friday, March 11

LGBTQ+ Veterans Happy Hour

At 6 p.m., BUDDY’S hosts its monthly Happy Hour for LGBTQ military veterans. The event occurs every second Friday of the month, and parking and admission are free.

Texas Latino/a/x Contemporary Dance Festival

At 8 p.m., MATCH presents the Texas Latino/a/x Contemporary Dance Festival with over 20 artists performing. Tickets: matchouston.org.

The Kickback with Angeria Paris Van Michaels

At 11:30 p.m., ReBar presents The Kickback, a new Friday-night drag show hosted by Blackberri. This week’s show features performances by GLAMSTAR, Dynasty Banks, Jazell Barbie Royale, and RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14 star Angeria Paris Van Michaels.

Saturday, March 12

Slay All Day Drag Show

At 2 p.m., head over to Social Beer Garden for their weekly drag show Slay All Day. The event is hosted by Luna of the Lilies and features beats by GNDRBNDR and performances by Annalee Naylor.

Dua Lipa: The Future Nostalgia Tour

At 7:30 p.m., go to the Toyota Center to see LGBTQ ally Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia Tour.

Kinky Circus

At 9 p.m., Numbers nightclub presents Kinky Circus, a Pride party featuring circus performers and local vendors. Come in costume to showcase your personality!

Sunday, March 13

Denim, Diamonds & Drag Brunch

At noon, Scotty’s Pub on the Bay hosts its Denim, Diamonds & Drag brunch. Reservations are recommended by calling 281-339-7474.

Disco Diana

At 3 p.m., go to Eagle for Disco Diana, a disco party featuring DJ Robbie Leslie from The Saint NYC spinning the tunes. Proceeds go to Houston’s Diana Foundation, the nation’s oldest gay organization.

Super Sunday Drag Show

At 11 p.m., JR’s Bar & Grill presents Super Sunday Drag hosted by Kofi, with performances by Chloe C. Ross, Roofie Dubois, Leilani Jackson Ross, Reign Larue, and Adriana Larue. Come early for the vodka drink specials going on all day.

