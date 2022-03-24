OutSmart Ticket Giveaways: Divas of Pop Dance Party at White Oak Music Hall on April 1

Divas of Pop Dance Party—a night full of tunes by icons like Britney Spears, Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, and more—hits White Oak Music Hall on April 1. We have several pairs of tickets to give away, so enter for your chance to win below! Winners will be announced two days prior to the show, and tickets will be transferred via email.

By submitting your email to this giveaway, you are opting-in for communications from OutSmart – the best way to stay in the know about the latest LGBTQ news, arts, entertainment, and local happenings.